NEW YORK — In new coach John Harbaugh’s first significant addition, the New York Giants are hiring Dennard Wilson to be their defensive coordinator, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the hire had not been announced.

Wilson, who will turn 44 on March 31, spent the past two seasons in charge of the Tennessee Titans’ defense. The Titans had the NFL’s 21st-ranked defense this season but were second in 2024.

A college safety at Maryland, Wilson was Harbaugh’s defensive backs coach with the Ravens in 2023. Before that, he was on the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff and also coached with the New York Jets and the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson is now in charge of a defense with pass rushers Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter, and nose tackle Dexter Lawrence. Despite that talent, the Giants had the fifth-worst unit in the league and they were 30th out of 32 teams when interim coach Mike Kafka fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

It was not immediately clear if Charlie Bullen, who finished the season in the role, would remain with the Giants.

Harbaugh said after his introductory news conference Tuesday that a number of coaches from his staff in Baltimore would be joining him in his new job, “but you can’t know that until it’s done, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed on some guys.”

Among those guys could be former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken in the same capacity.

“We’ve got to interview candidates,” general manager Joe Schoen said Tuesday. ”There’s a lot of good offensive minds out there, and we’re going to talk to several candidates, specifically on that side of the ball because that’s very important.”