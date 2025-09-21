LANDOVER — A reconfigured Commanders offense — nearly half the starters were different from a game ago, including quarterback Marcus Mariota filling in for an injured Jayden Daniels — produced 201 yards on the ground, 174 in the first half alone, and Washington beat the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24 on Sunday.

In his first NFL start since 2022 with Atlanta, Mariota went 15-for-21 for 206 yards with a late touchdown through the air. He ran six times for 40 yards, including a 2-yard TD on the game’s opening possession. Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oregon, also lost a fumble on a run.

In addition to Mariota’s 43-yard scoring pass to Luke McCaffrey with a little more than two minutes left, Washington (2-1) got touchdowns via a 60-yard run by Jeremy McNichols, a 1-yard plunge by rookie seventh-round draft pick Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt that was set up by Mariota’s 56-yard throw to Terry McLaurin and a 90-yard punt return by rookie fourth-round selection Jaylin Lane.

McNichols never had a run or reception that gained more than 28 yards in his eight NFL seasons before Sunday; his play was the longest rushing TD for Washington since Adrian Peterson scored from 90 yards against Philadelphia in 2018.

Lane’s return, meanwhile, tied for the longest punt score in franchise history and was the first for Washington since Jamison Crowder brought one back in 2016.

Daniels sat out with an injured left knee, the first game he’s missed since entering the NFL; he got hurt in Washington’s 27-18 loss at Green Bay on Sept. 11.

Read More Commanders coach Dan Quinn bloodied in sideline collision with Marcus Mariota Sep 21, 2025

Starting running back Austin Ekeler was lost for the season in that game with a torn Achilles tendon, and receiver Noah Brown picked up groin and knee issues that held him out Sunday. Plus, guards Nick Allegretti and Brandon Coleman were benched against the Raiders (1-2), replaced by Andrew Wylie and Chris Paul, with Trent Scott often checking in as a sixth offensive lineman.

Washington’s 174 yards on the ground in the first half were the most for the team since gaining that same number against Tampa Bay in 2010.

Chris Rodriguez started at running back after being inactive the first two weeks, and he ran on four of Washington’s first five plays, gaining 25 yards, most by going to the left side behind tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Washington’s defense hasn’t produced a turnover this season, but it delivered five sacks of Geno Smith, including two by Bobby Wagner and one by Von Miller. Dorrance Armstrong became the third player in club history with at least one in each of a season’s initial three games.

Smith was 19-for-29 for 289 yards and three scoring passes — all to Tre Tucker, who caught eight throws for 145 yards. Ashton Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, started the day with 5 yards through five carries, but he finished with 63 yards on 17 runs

Injuries

Raiders TE Michael Mayer left with a head injury after leading with his helmet while making a tackle on a punt in the first quarter. ... Washington’s McLaurin left in the second half with an injured quadriceps muscle. ... Commanders S Will Harris hurt his ankle in the first half and didn’t return, and S Percy Butler left in the third quarter with a hip injury. CB Marshon Lattimore was evaluated for a concussion in the second half, and CB Trey Amos hurt his calf.

Up next

Washington plays at Atlanta next Sunday, when Las Vegas hosts Chicago.