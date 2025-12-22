Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Lamar Jackson. Derrick Henry. Kyle Hamilton. Roquan Smith.

Those are just a few of the names on a loaded roster, a Ravens team that many predicted would go to the Super Bowl. But, with two weeks left to go, the Ravens’ chances of making the playoffs are out of their hands.

Winning out is no longer enough. After losing 28-24 to the New England Patriots on Sunday night after the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Detroit Lions 29-24, the Ravens (7-8) need to win out and they need the 9-6 Steelers to lose to the 3-12 Cleveland Browns to get into the playoffs.

“[It’s] very frustrating,” two-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum said. “I think, just the talent we have and not being able to translate that onto the field and win football games is frustrating.”

It was a shock at first, the Ravens’ inability to live up to their potential. The silence in the locker room after the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills screamed of devastation. Even after the Week 3 loss in Kansas City, emotions filled the air.

But after this one the soundtrack of players showering, zipping up bags and murmuring to each other rang of resignation.

They’ve been here before. Eight times, in fact.

And by now they know talent isn’t enough. Explanations that they just need to clean up their execution and do their “one-11th” ring empty with no more time to turn things around.

While their earlier losses could be attributed to injuries to major stars and the youth of the lineup, many of their stars were on the field for the three most recent games.

And the stars have, oftentimes, been the ones making the critical mistakes.

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers watches his late fumble be recovered by Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

On Sunday, Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers committed his third fumble of the season, his second in four games.

“I tried to make a play,” Flowers said. “I [saw the defender] overrunning it, so I cut back, tried to get upfield, get a first [down], but somebody behind punched it out.”

Five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry committed his fourth fumble of the season, his first since he had three in the first three games.

“It’s just really embarrassing,” Henry said. “... This year has kind of been frustrating, not as a team, but like for me, for me as far as my play and just the mistakes. It costs the team.”

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews made an inexplicable lateral attempt that was penalized as a forward pass and ruined the Ravens’ chances of scoring before halftime.

“Really just a bad decision on my part,” Andrews said. “Shouldn’t have happened. I shouldn’t have done it.”

Second-year Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was targeting four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey over and over. And, in the biggest defensive series of the season, Humphrey couldn’t make the play.

“I gave up an explosive,” Humphrey said. “They were able to get explosive throws and explosive passes. Giving up the deep ball has been an inconsistency of mine this year, I would say.”

Humphrey said he could not focus on the postgame message to the team. He was too busy processing this latest loss.

This loss might have been the one that officially snatched their destiny from their hands, but there were many along the way that could have made a difference. The frustration, while fresh, is not unfamiliar.

Four Patriots chase Ravens running back Rasheen Ali on a play during the second quarter. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

After the game, Smith said his message to the defense was, “When adversity hits, how do you respond?” However, he said something similar after they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals and the response was to lose to the Steelers.

“It’s frustrating at this point to keep having the same conversations with you guys, and I’m sure it’s frustrating on your end to keep asking these questions,” Hamilton said. “It’s redundant, and [there are] no excuses at this point.”

And it goes beyond this season, Hamilton said, although this one has been the worst. The team has shown a pattern of failing to live up to its potential.

“It’s been a theme for the past couple years, honestly,” Hamilton said.

The thing is, as good as those teams were, this one had the potential to be better with the addition of a star free agent in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the assumed growth of young players such as right tackle Roger Rosengarten and cornerback Nate Wiggins.

The Ravens have a slim chance to capitalize on the talent they still feel they have this year. That chance will reduce to zero, however, if they don’t win the next game or if the Steelers beat the Browns.

“We still have a chance to get in the dance,” Hamilton said. “So we have to assess the opportunities we have going forward and do what we can to get in said dance.”