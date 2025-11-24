Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

For the first time since the Ravens released him amidst an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior during massage sessions, kicker Justin Tucker is working out for an NFL team.

According to NFL Network, the New Orleans Saints (2-9) are hosting a kicker try out, and Tucker is among those invited. Tucker was technically allowed to sign with an NFL team at any point this season, but his suspension prevented him from playing in games through Week 10.

Saints kicker Blake Grupe missed two kicks Sunday and has the worst field goal percentage (69.2%) in the league among kickers with 20 kicks or more. Tucker, 36, is coming off the worst season of his career after making 73.3% of his field goals in 2024.

In January 2025, the Banner published an investigation into allegations from six massage therapists who said Tucker behaved inappropriately, including repeatedly exposing his genitals, brushing two of them with his exposed penis, and leaving what they believed to be ejaculate on the massage table. Two spas banned him for his conduct. Following the initial reports, 10 more women came forward.

Tucker has repeatedly denied the allegations; he also issued an apology.

In March at the NFL Combine, general manager Eric DeCosta called the allegations “serious and concerning” but said they would wait for the NFL investigator’s findings before taking action of their own.

At the same time, senior special teams coach Randy Brown was traveling the country evaluating kicking prospects. He found one kicker he really wanted, and the Ravens drafted Tyler Loop in the sixth round in April.

Tucker continued to work out in the facility, but on May 5, the Ravens released him. They called called it a “football decision.”

“Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances,” DeCosta wrote in a statement. “Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker.”

Tucker was a beloved figure in Baltimore, cultivating a persona with his Royal Farms commercials and opera performances. He also held the NFL record for longest field goal (66 yards), which was broken this season when Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little made a 68-yard kick on Nov. 2.

In June, the NFL closed its investigation and suspended Tucker 10 games for violating the personal conduct policy. Tucker’s suspension began on roster cut-down day, Aug. 26 and lasted until Nov. 11.

One of the massage therapists said she was glad to see action taken but “It’s the bare minimum ... I had to walk away from a career because of that man.”

Tucker accepted the punishment but continued to deny the allegations; if he had appealed the suspension, the disciplinary officer’s findings would have become public.

Tucker’s agent, Rob Roche, said he advised his client to accept the punishment so he could move on with his career. He also reiterated Tucker’s denial in a statement to ESPN.

“We are disappointed with the NFL’s decision. Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter. The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend,” Roche said in the statement.

Michael Belsky, an attorney representing many of the massage therapists, said NFL investigators spent days interviewing the women and looking at corroborating evidence.

“The NFL conducted an incredibly thorough and thoughtful investigation,” Belsky said.

Tucker’s suspension was one game shorter than quarterback Deshaun Watson’s, who missed 11 games nearly 17 months after the first of over two dozen lawsuits were filed against the then-Houston Texans quarterback for sexual misconduct during massages. Watson settled almost all the lawsuits.

The massage therapists have not filed any criminal or civil complaints against Tucker. Legal experts told The Banner there were some criminal statutes that would apply — indecent exposure, and possibly battery, for any instance in which his genitals intentionally touched a therapist — but the statute of limitations had expired.