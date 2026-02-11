Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Anthony Levine Sr., a longtime staple of the Ravens’ special teams units under former coach John Harbaugh, has been promoted to special teams coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.

Levine previously served as assistant special teams coach in Baltimore. He replaces Chris Horton, who’s expected to be named the New York Giants’ special teams coordinator and assistant head coach under Harbaugh. The Ravens finished No. 12 in special teams efficiency this past season, according to FTN, up from No. 23 in 2024.

Levine, 38, is the third and final coordinator on coach Jesse Minter’s inaugural Ravens staff, joining Declan Doyle (offense) and Anthony Weaver (defense). Levine also interviewed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ special teams coordinator job last month.

Levine, who was undrafted out of Tennessee State in 2010, played 146 games over his 10 years in Baltimore before retiring after the 2021 season. He contributed primarily on special teams, earning over 3,100 career snaps with his work in all five core phases (kick coverage, kick return, punt coverage, punt return and field goal blocking).

Levine, who at one point played in 117 consecutive games, also had two interceptions and 16 passes defended over his career, operating primarily as a box safety and slot defender. Minter was the Ravens’ assistant defensive backs coach in 2019 and defensive backs coach in 2020.

Levine earned the nickname “Co-Cap” from linebacker Albert McClellan with his devotion to special teams play and his mentoring of younger teammates.

When Levine retired, general manger Eric DeCosta labeled him a “forever Raven.”

“Anthony Levine is one of those rare players who beat the odds and became one of the best special teamers in the league over a 10-year span,” he said. “‘Co-Cap’ epitomizes mental grit, physical toughness and intelligence, and he has an uncanny ability to rally others.”

Horton said at the time that when he took over as coordinator in 2019, Levine was the first player he brought to his office.

“For 10 years, Anthony has terrorized opponents on the field,” Horton said in that 2022 statement. “He has earned the utmost respect of coaches and players around the league. When reflecting on Anthony’s career, one thing we always talked about is that the tape is our resume. When you saw No. 41 playing on tape, you knew he was gaining the appreciation of the 31 other teams who were watching.”

Levine’s post-playing career started in 2022 in Baltimore, where he was a player personnel and coaching assistant. He was the Tennessee Titans’ assistant special teams coach in 2023 and 2024 before returning to Baltimore last year.

His work with the Ravens’ gunners and vices during and after practice was notable for its passion. Safety Keondre Jackson, an undrafted rookie, and cornerback T.J. Tampa, who missed most of his rookie year because of injuries, finished first and third on the team in special teams tackles last season, respectively.

“He also had a wire loose when he played, and still does as a coach,” punter Jordan Stout said in a team-produced video last year. “In the best way possible.”