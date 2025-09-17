CHICAGO — On Tuesday, Dylan Beavers joked to interim manager Tony Mansolino that if he didn’t help the team win that night, he would shave his head.

Was he serious? Perhaps not, he said, but he would have at least buzzed it. He didn’t even have to think about his declaration, because a triple and a home run in the Orioles’ 8-7 win over the White Sox made it a moot point. So on Wednesday, Beavers walked into the clubhouse for the series finale with his brown hair still intact.

Then he did it again — hitting another home run as the Orioles beat the White Sox 3-1 to sweep the three-game series.

“I’m just trying to contribute any way I can, whether it’s playing good defense or getting on base any way I can,” Beavers said. “Had a couple of slow games and I wanted to get back in the mix.”

His hair still remains safely on top of his head for at least another day.

“Just a super loose, care-free, not-stressed-out mentality,” Mansolino said of Beavers. “Love it.”

Beavers hasn’t always been this way — he used to get sick to his stomach ahead of games before learning breathing tactics to help clear his mind — but he’s shown this composure since his MLB debut a month ago. In 27 games, Beavers is hitting .277 with an .893 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

His keen eye and patient approach have contributed to his success.

In the top of the fourth, when he hit his two-run home run to put the Orioles up 3-0, he swung at two strikes, then let two balls go before connecting on the sinker that he would send 398 feet into the right field bleachers. In the sixth, when Beavers walked, he swung at the one pitch in the zone and let the other four go by him.

“He’s a good player,” Mansolino said. “He just keeps on plugging away. He has good at-bats. He has some at-bats that may not be the best, but by and large they’re way more good than bad in a lot of ways. It’s a big home run there that won us the game and he’s doing great.”

He keeps it simple: he swings at strikes and lays off balls. It’s a basic baseball principle, but one that’s easier said than done, especially for a player who is trying to establish himself in the majors. Yet Beavers’ spot should be all but secure next season, especially if he continues to play like he has in the first month of his pro career. Beavers, a corner outfielder, should make the roster alongside Colton Cowser and Tyler O’Neill, who holds an opt-out clause he is unlikely to use. The Orioles could seek out a true center fielder this winter, but that shouldn’t impact Beavers’ standing.

Beavers also stole a base, one of seven stolen bases for the Orioles on Wednesday, tying a franchise record.

“Credit to the players for being fearless and aggressive,” Mansolino said. “And then it’s also a good time to recognize Anthony Sanders. He does such a wonderful job with our baserunners. Everything he does out there, sometimes we don’t notice him because he’s a first base coach. He’s got a lot going on with those seven stolen bases right there.”

Tyler Wells, in his third start since returning from elbow surgery, pitched six innings and allowed one run — a solo homer in the fourth — and four hits while striking out four. He’s allowed four runs in this three starts, all coming via a home run.

“Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better return so far,” Wells said. “Really just trying to kind of focus on staying within myself, controlling the game. I know I can go out there and I can control the ball and, yeah, it’s showing and I think that that’s kind of the biggest takeaway so far of everything.”

There’s enough time for one more start for Wells, giving him four total before the offseason. He said his goal is to just stay on the same course, ideally putting up another quality start to round out his long road back.

“The mindset has been really consistent that way,” he said. “So, I just hope it stays that way as far as the results go, and, yeah, like I said, I’m just really happy with where everything’s at and I just want it to stay there.”