CHICAGO — In the month of September, the Orioles have played like one of the better teams in the league.

With an 8-7 win Tuesday night over the White Sox, Baltimore improved to 10-4 this month. Everything has come together for them, including strong performances from their starters and rookies. Had this season gone the way they expected, a run like this in the final month of the season would be helping them build momentum into the postseason.

But that’s not how the year went. Instead, the team was derailed by a poor start that saw them fall to 21-36 by the end of May, and this recent run of good play is too little, too late.

They were formally eliminated shortly after beating the White Sox when the Houston Astros defeated the Texas Rangers, 6-5.

“We got rid of half the team [at] the trade deadline and we played one of the toughest schedules in baseball since, and we’ve probably played close to .500 baseball with a lot of guys that were in Norfolk for most of the year,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said. “So, I think that, in and of itself, speaks plenty of volumes for what we’re doing.”

On Tuesday, the Orioles’ stabilizing trio of rookies who spent most of the season in Norfolk — Jeremiah Jackson, Dylan Beavers and Samuel Basallo — continued to contribute, combining for six RBIs in the win. Gunnar Henderson added three hits and two RBIs of his own.

There are caveats to the impressive debuts of Jackson, Beavers and Basallo, of course. They are all being given the chance to play nearly every day out of necessity — the Orioles sold off nine players ahead of the deadline and need bodies to fill the lineup — and because the Orioles are out of playoff hunt, any rookie growing pains won’t cost the team in the standings.

Still, the way they’ve adapted to the majors offers a glimmer of hope for next season. Beavers and Basallo both homered for the second and third time, respectively, of their young careers. Beavers also hit his first triple, while Jackson went 2-for-4 with a walk.

“I liked what Beavers did tonight,” Mansolino said. “I feel like he’s ticked down a little bit here lately — and JJ — and a couple comments have been made to me, ‘What do you think about these guys kind of going backwards a little bit?’ And they’re supposed to. They’re supposed to tick down a little bit at this point. They’re not going to hit .350 this year. It’s just not how this is going to go in the big leagues."

Starting pitching, too, has leveled out this month, thanks to Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells. But Dean Kremer has been valuable all season, throwing a team-leading 164 innings, including 5 2/3 on Tuesday.

Kremer is one of two Orioles’ starters to avoid the injured list, but he did have to skip a start after experiencing forearm discomfort on Sept. 5. On Tuesday, his first start in 11 days, he looked a little rusty in the first inning, giving up a leadoff single to Chase Meidroth and then throwing a wild pitch to allow Meidroth to advance to second. Kyle Teel then homered, giving the White Sox a 2-0 lead before Kremer recorded an out.

But from there, Kremer allowed just two more hits. With the Orioles running a six-man rotation, he will likely have time for one more start before the season is over.

“A couple good hitters put good swings on the ball and threw up a two-spot right away,” Mansolino said. “It is what it is. But then from there Dean kind of settled down and he got us through 5 2/3, almost through sixth. Threw the ball great. But the split was kind of the key tonight. Once the split got going, everything kind of fell into place.”

Chayce McDermott, in his first appearance since being turned into a reliever, struggled in the eighth, turning a blowout into a close game by allowing three runs to score in his two-thirds of an inning. He left with a runner on and Rico Garcia came in and gave up a two-run home run to Andrew Benintendi on his first pitch.

Keegan Akin pitched the ninth, earning the save as the Orioles secured the win, but not enough to save the season.

“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs this year as a collective squad,” Kremer said. “I’ve learned a lot about myself again this year like I have every year, and trying to put a positive ending to the rest of this year.”