Right-handed pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano left his start against the Dodgers in the fourth inning on Sunday after being hit in the foot by a grounder.

Sugano was able to walk off the field, but had his arm around an Orioles’ coach for support as he walked toward the dugout.

Left-handed pitcher Grant Wolfram replaced Sugano. The Orioles used Albert Suárez, their reliever with the most length, for three innings on Saturday, so they will have to mix and match relievers for the rest of the game. Dietrich Enns, who can pitch multiple innings, should be available.

Prior to exiting the game, Sugano had allowed three solo home runs, two to fellow Japanese player Shohei Ohtani and one to Mookie Betts.

It’s the third straight game that an Orioles’ player as exited early with an injury. Dean Kremer left his start on Friday with forearm discomfort. He had an MRI done Saturday afternoon that came back clean, the Orioles are hopeful he will miss only one start. On Saturday, Samuel Basallo left the game after being hit in the right hand by a foul tip. X-Rays were negative, but he was not in the lineup on Sunday for the series finale.

Sugano, on a one-year, $13 million deal, has pitched to a 4.57 ERA in 27 starts in his first season in Major League Baseball.