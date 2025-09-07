Orioles rookie catcher Samuel Basallo exited Saturday night’s game in the fifth inning after being hit in the right hand by a foul tip.

He tried to stay in the game, attempting to play catch, but his throws were inaccurate, leading to his removal. Alex Jackson took over.

Basallo, the Orioles’ top prospect, made his MLB debut Aug. 17 and has taken over as the everyday catcher since Adley Rutschman went on the injured list four days later.

Basallo has developed an especially close relationship with Trevor Rogers, the starting pitcher Saturday, the two developing a system by which Rogers calls the pitches to start a plate apperance and Basallo takes over.

Basallo signed an eight-year contact extension worth $67 million Aug. 22, giving the 21-year-old and his family financial stability early in his career. In 16 games, he is hitting .204 with two home runs, including the walk-off home run in Friday’s win over the Dodgers.

Should Basallo require time on the injured list — as four other catchers have needed this season — the Orioles would likely recall Maverick Handley, who himself was only recently activated after missing nearly two months with a concussion and a wrist injury.