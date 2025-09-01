SAN DIEGO — The Orioles are reinstating Albert Suárez from the injured list and recalling Maverick Handley as their Sept. 1 roster additions.

Tyler Wells, who hasn’t pitched in a major league game in 16 months while he recovered from ulnar collateral ligament repair surgery, is also expected to make his return during this three-game series against the Padres. The Orioles have Tuesday’s pitcher listed as TBA, and interim manager Tony Mansolino said he would “bet on it” that Wells will fill that spot.

If that does happen as expected, it’ll be his first start since April 12, 2024 after undergoing an extensive rehab from ulnar collateral ligament repair surgery.

For Suárez, this last month of the season is a chance to set himself up for 2026. His future could be as a reliever or starter, but he will be used out of the bullpen for now. He was used in both roles last year — his first in MLB since 2017 after spending time in South Korea and Japan — pitching to a 3.70 ERA in 32 appearances.

Handley, who made his MLB debut in April, was involved in a scary collision against the Yankees on June 22. He had a concussion and a wrist injury and was out for nearly two months. He was activated on Aug. 17 and sent to Triple-A Norfolk, and will now get to make his return to the major league team.

With Samuel Basallo and Alex Jackson also on the roster, the Orioles are currently carrying three catchers.