This doesn’t come as a surprise, given the fact four relievers were sent to pitch for other teams ahead of last month’s trade deadline. New pitchers are in new roles for the Orioles, and while it worked for much of Wednesday’s game, it fell apart in the ninth for a 3-2 loss.

Baltimore relied upon a cash-considerations trade addition in left-hander Dietrich Enns and handed the game over to winter waiver claim Roansy Contreras. And in the eighth it was left-hander Keegan Akin who tightroped the Orioles out of a jam.

But despite Akin pitching for a third time in four days, the Orioles attempted to push him for a six-out save. The Red Sox struck immediately. Jarren Duran singled to begin the ninth, and Ceddanne Rafaela bashed a go-ahead, two-run home run to deflate an otherwise impressive effort from a cast of unlikely characters.

Before that ball lifted off Rafaela’s bat and cleared the left-field wall, the pitching staff had minimized Boston’s lineup.

Akin entered in the eighth inning with no outs, inheriting runners on the corners from Contreras. Akin, who has taken over the Orioles’ top relief role since the trade deadline, struck out Roman Anthony and Alex Bregman and forced Trevor Story into an inning-ending groundout.

But his fortune didn’t last for a second inning. And the Orioles lost their third straight game — and sixth in their last seven — when left-hander Aroldis Chapman clinched the save.

Baltimore had been in a position to win before then, in large part, because of outfielder Dylan Beavers. What has stuck out to interim manager Tony Mansolino most about the 24-year-old who arrived less than two weeks ago is the steady heartbeat, which stays as stable as if the California boy was walking to the beach rather than the batter’s box in a major league game.

That has allowed Beavers to arrive in Baltimore and, as Mansolino said, seem as though he has no idea where he is. The big leagues? This stage hasn’t changed anything for Beavers, who just keeps getting on base.

It was his on-base ability that helped generate run production against right-hander Brayan Bello. Beavers dropped in a bloop double in the second to score the first run. He walked in the seventh and scored on Dylan Carlson’s double.

Contreras’ Orioles debut Wednesday came after he was passed around by major league teams throughout the offseason. Even the Orioles designated him for assignment in January, only to claim him later that month once the Yankees — the team that originally signed him as an international free agent — waived the pitcher.

He performed well in spring training but still hit waivers once more at the end of camp. That time, the Orioles sneaked him through and he remained in the organization all season, posting a 3.73 ERA in 91 2/3 innings for Triple-A Norfolk.

To be stuck in that sort of limbo may have been a surprising outcome. Contreras was a major part of the trade that sent right-hander Jameson Taillon from the Pirates to the Yankees and, ahead of the 2022 season, Baseball America listed Contreras among its top 100 prospects.

He didn’t stick in Pittsburgh. He didn’t stick with the Angels, who traded for him last season. He may not stick in Baltimore, either.

But what Contreras provided in 4 1/3 innings Wednesday as the bulk pitcher may go a long way toward keeping him around. The Orioles likely won’t need Contreras to start games as the season goes on, but they’ve been without a bulk reliever, and the 25-year-old could move into that role.

Contreras followed Enns, who, besides a leadoff home run to Roman Anthony, provided a clean 2 2/3 innings as the opener. Then Contreras mixed six pitches effectively and allowed just three hits.

His sinker was especially effective. Despite only one swing and miss against it, Boston averaged a 79.1 mph exit velocity against that pitch.

Piecing this together with Enns, Contreras and Akin seemed possible. But, by pushing Akin for the ninth rather than turning the game over to another unlikely closer in a bullpen that has experienced massive turnover didn’t work.

So the Orioles stumbled to a loss again.

