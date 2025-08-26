The Orioles can now really begin looking ahead at what 2026 has to offer. Major League Baseball released the schedule for next season, and as Baltimore plays out the string of a losing campaign, eyes can turn toward opening day at Camden Yards on March 26.

Game times have yet to be announced, but what MLB announced Tuesday is the full 162-game slate.

As the Orioles aim to return to the postseason in 2026, these are five standout observations from the schedule release. And below that is the full series layout with dates.

Opening Day

The unofficial Baltimore holiday will arrive Thursday, March 26 at Camden Yards when the Orioles welcome the Minnesota Twins for the opener. A day off comes March 27, a built-in weather day in case of rain on March 26, before two more games against the Twins on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29.

This will be an interesting first glimpse at how the Orioles refreshed their roster over the offseason. Who will be the opening day starter? Is that pitcher on the roster right now (Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish) or will general manager Mike Elias seek a top-of-the-rotation arm this winter?

The Twins are finishing 2025 in worse shape than the Orioles. Minnesota is on a 2-8 run in its last 10 games and has dropped below Baltimore in the American League standings at 59-72. The offseason for both clubs will be vital to resurrect themselves from disappointing years.

The finale

For the second straight season, the Orioles will finish at Yankee Stadium. This year, Baltimore will attempt to play the role of spoiler; New York is in a tight wild-card hunt in the American League.

Perhaps next year the Orioles can mark that final series of the year with more champagne, as they did in 2024 by clinching the postseason in New York.

This will always be an intriguing matchup as the Orioles jostle in a competitive American League East division. The season finale marks the second of two trips to New York to face the Yankees, with the first coming in an unusual Friday to Monday four-game series from May 1 to May 4.

Beltway Series

The Orioles and Nationals will play three-game sets in May and June against each other — and who knows if Washington home games will even air on MASN anymore?

The local pairing will meet at Nationals Park on May 15, 16 and 17 for a Friday through Sunday series. They then play at Camden Yards on June 26, 27 and 28 over another weekend.

Three-city swings

The Orioles avoided any three-city road trips in 2025. They won’t be so lucky next season.

Baltimore will have a triad of three-city trips next season, beginning with a West Coast run in June that features nine games in nine days between Seattle and the two Los Angeles teams. Baltimore begins the trip with three games against the Mariners from June 16 to June 18, then the Orioles fly south to the Dodgers for June 19 through June 21. They finish up that stretch with June 22 through June 24 games against the Angels.

Then August will prove grueling. Twice that month, the O’s will face three-city road trips.

The first of those August trips begins Aug. 7 to Aug. 9 against the Rangers, then moves to Minneapolis to face the Twins on Aug. 10 through Aug. 12. A day off Aug. 13 separates the series, but Baltimore will head to Tampa Bay for Aug. 14 to Aug. 17. It remains to be seen if those games will be played at Tropicana Field.

Then a week later, Baltimore hits the road again. This time, the Orioles head to St. Louis for a three-game set beginning Aug. 25 to Aug. 27. Then the team flies to Sacramento for three against the Athletics between Aug. 28 and Aug. 30. Finally, that slog ends in Colorado with matchups Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.

First division test

Baltimore must wait almost a month before it plays a divisional foe. The Boston Red Sox are first up, with a three-game series scheduled at Camden Yards for the weekend of April 24 to April 26.

Those will be the first of 52 games against divisional opponents. The Orioles won the AL East crown in 2023. Taking it back will be a challenge.

Full schedule

March 26-29: Twins (home)

March 26-April 1: Rangers (home)

April 3-5: Pirates (road)

April 6-8: White Sox (road)

April 10-12: Giants (home)

April 13-15: Diamondbacks (home)

April 16-19: Guardians (road)

April 20-22: Royals (road)

April 24-26: Red Sox (home)

April 28-30: Astros (home)

May 1-4: Yankees (road)

May 5-7: Marlins (road)

May 8-10: Athletics (home)

May 11-13: Yankees (home)

May 15-17: Nationals (road)

May 18-20: Rays (road)

May 22-24: Tigers (home)

May 25-27: Rays (home)

May 28-31: Blue Jays (home)

June 2-4: Red Sox (road)

June 5-7: Blue Jays (road)

June 8-11: Mariners (home)

June 12-14: Padres (home)

June 16-18: Mariners (road)

June 19-21: Dodgers (road)

June 22-24: Angels (road)

June 26-28: Nationals (home)

June 29-July 1: White Sox (home)

July 3-5: Reds (road)

July 7-9: Cubs (home)

July 10-12: Royals (home)

July 14: All-Star Game (Philadelphia)

July 17-19: Astros (road)

July 20-22: Red Sox (road)

July 24-26: Braves (home)

July 27-29: Tigers (road)

July 31-Aug. 2: Phillies (home)

Aug. 4-6: Angels (home)

Aug. 7-9: Rangers (road)

Aug. 10-12: Twins (road)

Aug. 14-17: Rays (road)

Aug. 18-20: Yankees (home)

Aug. 21-23: Rays (home)

Aug. 25-27: Cardinals (road)

Aug. 28-30: Athletics (road)

Aug. 31-Sept. 2: Rockies (road)

Sept. 3-6: Red Sox (home)

Sept. 7-9: Guardians (home)

Sept. 11-13: Blue Jays (road)

Sept. 14-16: Mets (road)

Sept. 18-20: Brewers (home)

Sept. 21-23: Blue Jays (home)

Sept. 25-27: Yankees (road)