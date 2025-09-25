Nearly six months ago, Cade Povich took the mound at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in front of a sold-out crowd, the rain clearing just in time for the home opener.

The Orioles were 2-2 then, and injuries were just starting to become a problem, with Grayson Rodriguez, Colton Cowser and Andrew Kittredge sidelined. They won the home opener, beating the Red Sox 8-5, and moved to 3-2 on the season.

It would be the last time the Orioles were above .500 this season.

Now, as the season is ending and the Orioles took the field for the last time at home this year, the only two of those things that remained the same from that March day were the weather, which once again held off just enough to get the game in, and Povich, who took the mound. Only three other players in the home opener lineup, Cowser, Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson, and two from the bullpen, Keegan Akin and Yennier Cano, remain.

But the one player who wasn’t there — and who most people probably didn’t expect to be in the majors at the start of the season — was the one who ended up playing hero in the final home game of the season. Dylan Beavers hit a walk-off home run, propelling the Orioles to a 6-5 win over the Rays.

The Orioles will head to New York Thursday night for the final three games of the season against the Yankees this weekend, then go their separate ways for the offseason.

For most of the game, the Orioles played in a way that was only fitting for this season — their starter gave them a so-so performance, while the offense left the bases loaded and went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Povich pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs. He ended his season with a 5.21 ERA in 22 games, nearly identical to how he performed during his rookie season. His place on the team next season will depend entirely on how the front office performs this winter and the health of the other starters — he got the opening day start and remained in the rotation when he was healthy, because of the injuries to those around him.

Trevor Rogers, Tyler Wells, Kyle Bradish and Dean Kremer will make up the foundation next season, and the Orioles should seek another arm to join them. Povich, who has options, should be a depth piece, along with Brandon Young.

Ryan Mountcastle, in what was potentially his last game at Camden Yards as a member of the Orioles, hit a home run in the third inning, just his seventh of the season as he played in just over half the games this year.

Although he’s hit five of his seven home runs in the final two months of the season, his power numbers are nowhere near where they were in 2021, when he hit 33 home runs. The Orioles are expected to trade him this winter, because they have Coby Mayo and Samuel Basallo, who can split time at first base next year.

Mountcastle also had a RBI single in the fifth, then scored on a wild pitch in the eighth. Mayo hit a two-run homer to tie the game 5-5, but the Orioles left Adley Rutschman stranded at third after he tripled.

But in the ninth it took just one pitch. Beavers took a cutter to right field, propelling the Orioles to a win. In a season when there hasn’t been much to cheer for, Beavers and the Orioles provided one last moment for their fans to savor at Camden Yards.