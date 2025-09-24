Two of the Orioles’ top prospects aren’t of the first-round variety like so many of the players who have since graduated to the majors. They are a 16th rounder and an undrafted free agent.

Outfielder Nate George and right-hander Trey Gibson were named Baltimore’s minor league player and pitcher of the year, respectively, after standout seasons saw them rise rapidly up the ranks. George reached High-A Aberdeen a year after the Orioles selected him in the late rounds of the 2024 draft, and Gibson broke through to Triple-A Norfolk this season.

George finished the year with a .337 average and .896 on-base-plus-slugging percentage across three levels of the minors. The 19-year-old from Illinois took some, not all, by surprise. Baltimore signed George for $455,000, the seventh-highest bonus in its 2024 draft class.

Orioles prospect Nate George tracks a fly ball in the outfield at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland. (Courtesy of Joey Gardner Photography)

“It took a little bit of a gamble from the people in the warehouse to commit that kind of money in him, knowing that he didn’t have that track record against elite competition,” Ryan Carlson, the Orioles scout who discovered George, said in July. “But those of us who saw him play, we were pretty convinced he could hold his own in pro ball.”

Gibson was suspended from his junior year at Liberty University and went undrafted in 2023 before he signed with the Orioles (the nature of the suspension has not been made public, although Gibson was set to be welcomed back to the team at Liberty if he hadn’t chosen to sign with a major league team).

Gibson, 23, has made a name for himself since then. In 52 1/3 innings for Double-A Chesapeake this year, Gibson pitched to a 1.55 ERA. His jump to Triple-A led to an elevated ERA (7.98 in seven starts) but Gibson shows promise with many of his underlying metrics.

He boasts a mid-90s fastball, a hard cutter, a mid-80s slider and low-80s curveball, as The Banner’s Jon Meoli broke down in a scouting report in July.

The Orioles also honored Chrisian Frias, the Florida Complex League manager, with the Cal Ripken Sr. Player Development Award. The Jim Russo Scout of the Year Award went to Rich Amaral, whose signees include a pair of draft picks this year: fourth-rounder Colin Yeaman and fifth-rounder Jaiden Lo Re.