HOUSTON — After weeks of speculation and the continuation of his torrid form in Triple-A, outfield prospect Dylan Beavers is being called up for his major league debut, the Orioles announced.

Baltimore’s outfield, through a combination of injuries and trades, has been thin for weeks. The production has been even more sparse from the group of journeymen veterans. Beavers’ promotion gives the Orioles a look at one of their highest-ranked prospects for the rest of a season for which there’s little left to play.

“It’s super exciting,” Beavers said. “It’s what I’ve kind of been working for my entire life.”

Beavers will wear No. 12. To make room, the Orioles designated outfielder Greg Allen for assignment.

Beavers played Friday night for Triple-A Norfolk in Jacksonville, Florida, where he finished 1-for-4. He’ll meet the Orioles in Houston.

Multiple Orioles players have gotten a close look at Beavers and top prospect Samuel Basallo during time with Triple-A this year. First baseman Ryan Mountcastle, who recently completed a rehab assignment, said there are “a lot of great players down there and a lot of bright futures ahead of them.”

The next step on that journey, for Beavers, begins Saturday.

“He brings a lot to the table,” said second baseman Jackson Holliday, who was drafted in the same class as Beavers. “Obviously, the ability to impact the game on multiple levels on offense as far as being able to hit the ball hard and run the bases really well and be a big-time steal threat. It’s a lot of fun being able to watch him play, playing in the minor leagues with him. He’s got a great personality, and it’s a whole lot of fun to be able to play with him. So I’m very excited for him.”

Baseball America rates Beavers as Baltimore’s third-ranked prospect, and he just rose into the publication’s Top 100 prospect list, which is notable as the Orioles monitor the possibility of a prospect promotion incentive pick next season. Beavers will maintain his rookie eligibility next season because the Orioles waited until after Aug. 15.

If a player spends more than 45 days on the active roster or exceeds 130 at-bats or 50 innings pitched, he is no longer considered a rookie. The first day Baltimore could promote Beavers to ensure he wouldn’t exceed 45 days on the major league roster was Aug. 15.

That likely played a role in the timing of Beavers’ promotion, because there’s a chance — however slim — that Baltimore would receive an extra draft pick should Beavers win the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2026. For Beavers to be eligible, he would need to break into the Top 100 rankings of two major organizations (Baseball America, MLB Pipeline, ESPN) prior to opening day.

The Orioles took Beavers out of Cal with the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Beavers flashed power throughout college, and his performances this season for Triple-A Norfolk have proven it can translate to the next level. Beavers is hitting .304 with a .934 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, including 18 homers and 23 steals.

“The old grandpa in me likes the batting average,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said. “I know I’m not supposed to say that, but batting average is indicative of contact and contact quality, so I think it kind of paints that picture. I like the fact that he hit .300. I know that’s old school, but batting average matters.”

Beavers said part of the improvement has come by “controlling my forward move” better, which allows him to adjust to off-speed pitches sooner.

“I feel like, earlier in my minor league career, I feel like I was not hitting the breaking balls, the get-me-over breaking balls, good breaking balls to hit early in the count,” Beavers said. “And this year I feel like I’ve started kind of pulling the trigger on those pitches and those are easier to hit out, in my opinion.”

He can play center field, and he did so one year at Cal and occasionally throughout the minors. But Beavers likely slots into a corner outfield spot with the Orioles. Beavers said he has worked on his initial step when reading fly balls this season.

His underlying metrics have impressed, too. According to Prospect Savant, Beavers’ average exit velocity is 89.7 mph. He’s showing plate discipline, ranking in the 85th percentile with a 20.18% chase rate. And his barrel rate of 9.3% places him in the 73rd percentile.

“He’s here because he played really good in Triple-A, and he’s had a very nice run in the minor leagues the last few years and he’s knocked the door down and he’s earned it,” Mansolino said.

Dylan Beavers was the 33rd overall selection in the 2022 draft. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The Orioles have needed outfield help for some time, especially since the trade deadline. Baltimore parted with center fielder Cedric Mullins (Mets) and corner outfielder Ramón Laureano (Padres). Ryan O’Hearn, a first baseman or right fielder, joined Laureano in San Diego.

Even with Mullins’ extended slump, those three were critical parts of the lineup. And, in early August, Colton Cowser suffered a concussion, which has thinned the position group further.

In their place, 25-year-old rookie Jeremiah Jackson has frequently played in right field despite a career mostly in the infield. The Orioles have added pieces through the waiver wire or free agency, including Ryan Noda, Daniel Johnson and Allen. Dylan Carlson and Jordyn Adams, already with the organization, have played. Barring Jackson, the offensive numbers from the group haven’t impressed.

Beavers could bring life to that group, although to expect instant production is to discount how difficult major league pitching is to face. Multiple Orioles prospects, including Holliday, have struggled with the adjustment.

But, in a season without a realistic playoff possibility, the time has arrived to give younger players the chance to prove their worth for 2026 and beyond.

“He’s here to play,” Mansolino said. “He’s not here to sit the bench.”

This article has been updated.