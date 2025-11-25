While the outside world speculated whether Ryan Mountcastle would survive Friday’s non-tender deadline, the Orioles, at least according to president of baseball operations Mike Elias, had no hesitations about tendering the first baseman a contract. But what would Mountcastle’s return mean for Coby Mayo, who took strides in his second big league stint?

“Banner Baseball Show” cohosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli break down the Orioles’ decision on Mountcastle and wonder if Mayo will be dangled in a trade this winter.

Tune in live at 9:30 a.m.