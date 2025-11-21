The Orioles tendered contracts to all of their arbitration-eligible players except for right-hander Albert Suárez, making him a free agent.

The 36-year-old Suárez suffered from multiple injuries that limited him to 11 2/3 innings in 2025, including a forearm flexor strain at the end of the year. He didn’t require surgery, however, and at the GM meetings last week, president of baseball operations Mike Elias said Suárez will be ready for spring training.

There were few other surprises, although some speculated whether first baseman Ryan Mountcastle would be released. Instead, the Orioles tendered him a contract. Of course, that doesn’t guarantee Mountcastle or any others will be on the roster next season. He could be traded or designated for assignment prior to a contract agreement.

The full group of players tendered contracts at Friday’s deadline: Mountcastle, left-hander Keegan Akin, right-hander Kyle Bradish, shortstop Gunnar Henderson, right-hander Yennier Cano, right-hander Dean Kremer, left-hander Trevor Rogers, catcher Adley Rutschman, outfielder Taylor Ward, right-hander Tyler Wells and right-hander Felix Bautista.

Bautista, who isn’t expected to return from shoulder surgery until late in the season, agreed to a $2.25 million contract with the Orioles to avoid arbitration, a source said, confirming a report by MLB.com. He’s the only one in that group to agree to contract terms.

Generally, the nontender deadline is a formality in the offseason, and that’s much the case for Henderson, Bradish and others. The Orioles were not going to cut ties with those key players, and by tendering them contracts Baltimore will now negotiate deals for the 2026 season or exchange salary figures ahead of an arbitration hearing in February or March.

But there was more intrigue around catcher Alex Jackson and Mountcastle.

The Orioles took care of any hand-wringing around Jackson by trading the catcher to the Minnesota Twins on Friday morning for utilityman Payton Eeles. Eeles, who played independent ball before signing with the Twins in 2024, had a .790 OPS in 150 games in Triple-A in 2024 and 2025. He has stolen 68 bases in 210 minor league games and only recently turned 26.

With Eeles’ ability to play middle infield and outfield, he could be valuable as depth.

Mountcastle has been a steady presence for the Orioles at first base since his debut in 2020, but he dealt with an injury last season and played only 89 games. He finished with a .653 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Given the increased playing time expectations for Coby Mayo and Samuel Basallo at first, it could be a crowded position group.

“It can work right now,” Elias said last week when asked about the mix at first base. “We’ve got DH reps. Basallo is going to catch. And you need more than one first baseman, so that fits. But if and when we make acquisitions this winter that start to command or occupy more DH reps — if not first base itself — we’re going to have to figure out ways to make room for that. That hasn’t happened yet, but it’s something that we’ve got to be mindful of if we’re going to import players that are going to require a lot of reps at first base or DH.”

Suárez, meanwhile, represented pitching depth in a room that lacks it. Perhaps Wells, who returned late in the season from elbow surgery, can perform as a swingman out of the bullpen or as a spot starter, similar to the diverse role Suárez held.

