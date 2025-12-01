Ryan Helsley’s 2025 season could have gone better. The two-time All-Star failed to convert a save after being traded from the Cardinals to the Mets at the deadline. But his two-year, $28 million contract makes worlds of sense for the Orioles.

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli break down the signing and run through free-agent outfielders who might interest Baltimore.

