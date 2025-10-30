Craig Albernaz is the new head man in Baltimore, and the turnover on the Orioles’ coaching staff has already begun with the departures of assistant hitting coaches Sherman Johnson and Tommy Joseph. Who will Albernaz bring in to replace them? And what other changes are on the horizon?

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli discuss what they expect from the Orioles’ new coaching hires.

Tune in live at 3 p.m.