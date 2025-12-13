They looked at each other at opposite ends of the table, sensing the humor in the situation. Mike Elias and Scott Boras — the key decision-makers for the Orioles and the players in whom the team is interested — chuckled.

“Trying to do this live onstage?” Elias asked, then pointed to principal owner David Rubenstein to his right. “Unlimited budget. He’s ready to go.”

“Actually, it’s funny,” Boras quipped. “Pete [Alonso] gave me a list of who I am supposed to talk to Mike about after this, so I’ll execute that for you.”

They were laughing, but the significance of Alonso signing with the Orioles for $155 million over five years is no joke. The financial investment from Rubenstein and the rest of the ownership group, coupled with a willingness to spend it from Elias, pushes Baltimore into a new light.

Elias and Boras had been asked whether they could continue their good cheer about Alonso into negotiations involving other players, including some of the Orioles’ stars. Boras represents infielders Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday and Jordan Westburg, among others on the team. They are young, cost-controlled pieces.

But someday they may hit the open market and hear the same sort of pitch Alonso heard from the Orioles — a pitch that was so detailed and exhibited just how badly Baltimore wanted him that Alonso quickly signed. Someday, Henderson and others will judge their best fit, just as Alonso did.

On Wednesday, the Orioles became that much better of a fit for each of them, because that’s the day they showed their commitment to the product by signing Alonso.

Boras, MLB’s super agent, received calls from Henderson, Holliday and Westburg after the signing became public. The reaction was immediate.

“Having calls from Jackson and Gunnar and Westy after this was done, the light that it shines on how the players in that locker room feel about the commitment to how they can compete in really one of the toughest divisions in baseball, that comes organically,” Boras said. “The minute it’s done, it has that immediate impact, the excitement. I wish you all could hear it, because it’s meaningful.

“It gives them a sense of pride and confidence that illustrates that this franchise is committed. And I thank you, David, for bringing that to players because, in the player community, that’s what gives these men the confidence to go out and do what they need to do in one of the toughest divisions and play against the greats of the game.”

To be deemed the best fit, a team must be willing to spend. Rubenstein checked that box, then assured the gathered company — including Boras — that there is no financial limit imposed on Elias, the Orioles’ president of baseball operations.

Shortstop Gunnar Henderson could see the Orioles in a new light that will affect potential negotiations on a contract extension. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Hearing that must have made Boras sit up straighter. This team, it appears, is willing to handle itself like one of the big-market behemoths that so frequently draws in the most talented players in free agency with the prospect of money and winning. All of a sudden, the Orioles could position themselves as a team with which to reckon.

“I’ve played on a couple winning teams and, yes, you need talent, you need especially some young guys and a mix of veterans, and you need commitment from top to bottom,” Alonso said. “For me, there was no hesitation at all. It was like, ‘Yep, that’s the team. Yep, these are the people. Yep, Baltimore’s it.’”

When is the last time Baltimore has heard that?

The total value of the contracts Elias has agreed to this offseason eclipses the cumulative contract values of free agents who signed every previous winter since he joined ahead of the 2019 season. They likely aren’t done, either.

Elias said this was not only the right time for that investment but it was also the right player. The reasons for that begin with Rubenstein and Michael Arougheti, who lead the ownership group.

Orioles owner David Rubenstein, left, and president of baseball operations Mike Elias indicated that their offseason work is not done. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

“We finally have so many pieces in place, from the ownership group on down, to grow this franchise and invest in players but also facilities, the business part of our operation, the ballpark,” Elias said. “Everything that we’re doing, we have David and the rest of the group to thank. And I think we have a whole new era in front of us, and signing Pete is a big part of that. But [it’s] also a big symbol of where we think we’re going. So, a lot to look forward to, and the 2026 team and season is just a small part of that.”

The Orioles have spoken of lofty goals since Rubenstein took over before the 2024 season. The way they faltered in 2025 likely forced them to take action this winter, leading to a financial commitment not seen in some time.

Whatever the impetus, the Orioles are showing a different side of themselves. Signing Alonso proved that.

What comes next remains to be seen. Rubenstein said there is financial space for additional signings, and the rotation needs help. And, in the future, there will be contract extension discussions for Henderson and others, just as Baltimore did with catcher Samuel Basallo.

How those Boras clients look at Baltimore as their long-term home may have changed this week. Suddenly, there is a financial breakthrough. And, when players of Alonso’s ilk seek out the Orioles, those already here may see there’s nowhere else they’d rather be.

“Players want to play on winning teams,” Elias said.

They also want to play for teams that show commitment to winning. One dollar at a time, Baltimore is building a different reputation.