ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orioles remain engaged in pursuit of a high-end starting pitcher, even after splashing $155 million over five years for first baseman Pete Alonso, sources said.

Baltimore has made five moves this winter, with Alonso the biggest of the bunch. But there remains the possibility for more. The Orioles are interested in some of the top free agent pitchers, such as left-hander Ranger Suárez, but they could seek a rotation addition through a trade as well.

The options are plentiful. And, because of the addition of Alonso, Baltimore has a surplus at first base from which to deal, be that Ryan Mountcastle or Coby Mayo. Opposing teams are expected to show interest in outfielder Dylan Beavers, a source said, as part of trade discussions.

The largest potential trade candidate is left-hander Tarik Skubal, but the Tigers may well hold on to the two-time reigning American League Cy Young winner. The Minnesota Twins also appear more inclined to keep right-hander Joe Ryan.

Given those restrictions, these are trade candidates the Orioles could target heavily.

Freddy Peralta is coming off the best season of his career in which he had a 2.70 ERA. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

RHP Freddy Peralta

The Brewers will need to be wowed by an offer, but right-hander Freddy Peralta is among the most enticing options. The 29-year-old is under team control for the 2026 season because Milwaukee picked up his $8 million club option. The short-term club control could be advantageous for multiple teams, as well as the reasonable price tag for that one season.

Peralta is coming off a season in which he posted a 2.70 ERA in 176 2/3 innings with a 1.075 WHIP. He accounted for 5.5 wins above replacement in 2025. He has shown durability, too, having covered 165 or more innings for three straight years.

Peralta couples a mid-90s fastball with a superb changeup. His curveball and slider round out his pitch mix. Peralta walked 9.1% of batters faced last season, which is below average, but he drew whiffs on 30.1% of swings and struck out 28.2% of batters he faced.

Kris Bubic had a 2.55 ERA in 20 starts in 2025. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

LHP Kris Bubic

The Orioles would need to feel comfortable with the health of left-hander Kris Bubic’s shoulder, considering he missed the latter half of last season due to a rotator cuff strain. He didn’t undergo surgery and was expected to have a normal offseason, according to the Kansas City Star. Bubic also underwent Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery in 2023 and pitched out of the bullpen once he returned in 2024.

But, when he’s been on the mound, his recent results have been strong. In 146 2/3 innings combined in 2024 and 2025, Bubic produced a 2.58 ERA. He forces batters to chase out of the strike zone at a high rate with a pitch mix that features a four-seamer, changeup, sweeper, slider and sinker.

Bubic is arbitration-eligible this winter and then is due to become a free agent. According to MLB Trade Rumors’ projection, he should earn $6 million. Money, it appears, isn’t the main consideration for the Orioles. But he’d be affordable.

LHP MacKenzie Gore

The Orioles and Nationals have never made a trade. But there is a new owner in Baltimore and the front offices in both cities have changed since the unneighborly beginning to life as neighbors, particularly through the creation of the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.

It could be time to bury the hatchet. A few prospects headed Washington’s way may be just the olive branch required.

The Nationals are receiving ample interest in Gore, who will turn 27 by the time the season begins. He’s a hard-throwing southpaw but struggles at times with command. That may limit his ability to be a top-end rotation option immediately upon arriving, but the former first-round pick has shown in spurts how effective he can be.

Last season, Gore finished with a 4.17 ERA in 159 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs or fewer in 19 of 30 starts. But there were a select few blow-up performances that increased his ERA, and his four-seam fastball was hit hard despite the 95.3 mph average. Batters hit .294 against that pitch.

Gore won’t be a free agent until after the 2027 season.

Mitch Keller has a 4.51 ERA in 878 career innings. (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

RHP Mitch Keller

Former Orioles manager Brandon Hyde frequently fawned over right-hander Mitch Keller, to the point it became a bit of an inside joke among the Orioles beat. To be fair, Keller performs at a high level against Baltimore (in two starts, he has a 0.69 ERA).

Hyde isn’t here any longer, but perhaps the Orioles and Keller are finally united. Pittsburgh could trade the 29-year-old this offseason. He’s signed through 2028 on a five-year, $77 million contract that began in 2024.

Keller doesn’t necessarily fit the bill as a top-end starter, either, but if paired with an additional pitcher, he could provide innings. He recorded a 4.19 ERA in 176 1/3 innings last season, and he has pitched 159 or more innings for five straight years.

He relies on ground ball outs rather than supreme swing-and-miss stuff. Keller’s whiff rate is 20.6%, which ranks in the 15th percentile. His 20% strikeout rate ranks in the 30th percentile.

Nick Pivetta posted a .287 ERA and a 0.985 WHIP in the 2025 season. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

RHP Nick Pivetta

The Orioles are familiar with right-hander Nick Pivetta from years of facing him as a Red Sox pitcher. He joined the San Diego Padres last season and produced his best season in years. He finished with a 2.87 ERA in 181 2/3 innings, and the uncertainty in San Diego makes him a potential trade candidate.

Pivetta has been a durable starter, and he remains under contract through 2028. He has a great fastball and a sweeper to accompany it. The sweeper induces whiffs on 37.1% of swings. What’s funny about Pivetta is he excels at pitches right down the pipe. This story from FanGraphs explains how his audacity to throw 94 mph fastballs in 0-2 counts bemuses hitters and prompts strike three.

Edward Cabrera set career highs with 26 starts and 137 2/3 innings pitched last season. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

RHP Edward Cabrera

A real work-in-progress pitcher, right-hander Edward Cabrera is interesting nonetheless. He’s a hard thrower, with a fastball that averages 96.9 mph, but he doesn’t even throw that much. Cabrera more often throws changeups and curveballs, and his breaking ball run value, according to Statcast, is a whopping 10 (which ranks in the 94th percentile).

The Miami Marlins are entertaining trade interest in Cabrera, according to The Athletic. He doesn’t have a track record of pitching many innings, however. His 137 2/3 frames last season were a career high, and he coupled that with a 3.53 ERA.