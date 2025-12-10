ORLANDO, Fla. — Years ago, long before their careers ever took off on these fast-rising journeys, Craig Albernaz and Blake Butera were newcomers looking to find their way. Albernaz had just converted to coaching. Butera had just been drafted in the 35th round by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Together, in lockstep, they rose.

Butera’s first year coaching was Albernaz’s first year as a minor league manager. And now they’re together as two of the 30 major league managers present in Central Florida for the winter meetings.

The Orioles tabbed Albernaz to become their manager in late October, and Butera landed his position with the Nationals shortly after. They will lean on their close friendship much of the time as they navigate their new realities at the helms of their respective teams. They’ll also look forward to staring each other down from opposite dugouts when Baltimore and Washington play.

“To be honest, don’t tell him this, but going up against him is probably going to be a lot more fun,” Butera joked Tuesday.

That is nothing Butera hasn’t said to Albernaz’s face. They joke and kid and then lock in to provide advice. Albernaz, who at 43 is a decade older than Butera, has a longer track record as a manager in the minors. He served as the associate manager under Stephen Vogt in Cleveland. He’s new to this level, but he has more experience.

Butera has managed at the Single-A level of the minors, and he served as the Rays’ senior director of player development. Albernaz has been a helpful voice early in their tenure as friends-turned-rivals of sorts.

“The best part of Alby is you know where you stand,” Butera said. “So, anything that I ask him, he’ll shoot me straight.”

One piece of advice: Be yourself.

It’s something Albernaz has focused on maintaining as he adapts to his new role. And while it seems simple, there is perhaps nothing more important than starting new relationships with players than conveying authenticity.

Albernaz said he and Butera talk just about every day, and at Albernaz’s introductory press conference last month, he grew emotional thinking about Butera’s rise.

“I am so proud of Blake,” he said. “I’m more proud of Blake getting that job than me sitting here, which is crazy to say.”

But they soon got back to joking, which will add an interesting dynamic to the Beltway Series.

“We’ve already joked around about the Orioles and Nationals playing against each other, and he was like, ‘Should we get a house somewhere in between? What do you think?’” Butera said. “I was like, ‘No, man, you do your thing.’ Joking aside, he’s been awesome, and we’ve bounced off different ideas against each other.”