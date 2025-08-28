The sequence was a near-perfect encapsulation of the 2025 Orioles. A run-scoring opportunity with a runner on third with less than two outs. And even though so much went right, it still went wrong.

The Orioles had already scored one run in the fifth inning thanks to Jeremiah Jackson’s RBI double against left-hander Garrett Crochet. Now with Jackson Holliday on third, Ryan Mountcastle sliced a line drive to the left of shortstop Trevor Story. In that bang-bang instant, with Holliday running on contact rather than freezing for the liner, Story dove and made the catch. From the ground, he flipped to third, doubling off Holliday.

That has been the frustrating reality of baseball in Baltimore this summer, and as fall approaches, the Orioles won’t be playing baseball for much longer because of these issues.

The fault on the double-play lineout in the fifth inning falls more on the side of bad luck than anything else. There were other moments, however, when the Orioles couldn’t put the ball in play at a critical time. They finished 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position during the 3-2 loss, which clinched Boston’s four-game sweep at Camden Yards.

Baltimore has lost seven of its last eight games. On Thursday, it was hard to blame the pitching. Left-hander Cade Povich allowed two runs in five innings, then right-hander Kade Strowd continued a strong rookie season by pitching two scoreless frames. In 15 1/3 innings, Strowd holds a 1.76 ERA.

And even though the Red Sox plated one run against right-hander Rico Garcia in the eighth, there had been plenty of chances to scratch back that run.

The Orioles scored twice on Crochet, which elevated his ERA to 2.40. Alex Jackson lifted a solo homer and Jeremiah Jackson, who has an eight-game hitting streak, pulled the RBI double in the fifth that seemed poised to be part of a larger inning.

Once Crochet departed, the Orioles didn’t capitalize. Holliday was stranded on second after his two-out double in the seventh. Then in the eighth, Dylan Beavers came on as a pinch-hitter with a runner on second and had an extended at-bat against right-hander Garrett Whitlock, but he still struck out.

That appearance from Beavers displayed the unflappability of his play. Beavers is 11 games into his major league career. He fouled off five two-strike pitches. But the ninth pitch of the at-bat, a sinker, he swung through.

And in the ninth, against left-hander Steven Matz, Baltimore ran into an out on the bases. Dylan Carlson led off with a double, but on Alex Jackson’s grounder to shortstop, he tested Story by taking off to third. Story’s throw to third beat Carlson easily for the first out of the inning.

And from there, two flyouts to center sealed Boston’s sweep. There were opportunities for this to transpire differently. For the most part, they weren’t taken — a season-long issue playing out in real time.

