The Orioles are expected to seal their first major league free-agent signing of the offseason by agreeing to a deal with outfielder Leody Taveras, a source confirmed.

The deal, which is still pending a physical, is worth $2 million and appears to be a depth acquisition and a bit of a reclamation project at that. Taveras can play center field, which is an area of need, and he is a switch hitter.

The 27-year-old is a former top prospect who signed with the Texas Rangers for more than a $2 million bonus in 2015 out of the Dominican Republic.

Once in the majors, Taveras made his mark in the field and on the bases. As recently as 2023, he finished the season with 2.9 wins above replacement, making him an above-average player but not the star some projected he would become. He finished that year with a career-best .733 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 14 stolen bases.

The last two seasons have been more challenging for him. In 2024, Taveras posted a .229 average and .641 OPS in 151 games with Texas, though he did swipe 23 bases. Last season, he hit .241 with a .601 OPS for the Rangers before he was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners. He struggled there, too, with a .174 average in 28 games. He became a free agent in October.

The signing, which was first reported on X by Mike Rodriguez and confirmed by the New York Post, is reminiscent of how Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias went about previous roster constructions. Ahead of the 2023 season, for instance, Elias stockpiled left-handed bats at first base and right field on minor league or low-level major league deals.

Taveras could serve as a defense-first center field option. According to FanGraphs, he accumulated 20 outs above average in five major league seasons for Texas, as well as a 20 fielding run value. (In limited time for Seattle, Taveras mainly played right field and he did so with a negative-1 outs above average rating.)

The Orioles are short in the near term in center field. After the team traded Cedric Mullins (who recently became a free agent himself) to the New York Mets, Colton Cowser primarily played in center.

But Baltimore may view Cowser more as a left fielder, particularly with the large area to cover at Camden Yards. His range at a corner spot is advantageous. That leaves room for center field help.

Although Taveras is first through the door, it doesn’t mean he’ll be the only one.

Throughout the winter, Baltimore will surely claim and waive several players. It will invite more to spring training to test their chances and potential fits.

Apart from Cowser, the Orioles have Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson and Dylan Beavers as returning outfielders. Carlson can play center, but Taveras is considered more reliable on defense.