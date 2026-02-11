Mike Elias’ first media scrum of spring training always brings bad news, and Wednesday’s was no different. Elias announced second baseman Jackson Holliday is undergoing surgery on his right hand and will miss opening day.

Live from Ed Smith Stadium, “Banner Baseball Show” co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli react to the news and debate whether the O’s have done enough for their rotation.

Tune in live at 3:30 p.m.