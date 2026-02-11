SARASOTA, Fla. — The Orioles will be without Jackson Holliday for opening day and a few weeks beyond because of a broken hamate bone in his hand, president of baseball operations Mike Elias said Wednesday.

The injury to Baltimore’s second baseman is the most serious of a bunch Elias announced, although infielder Jordan Westburg is dealing with a minor tweaked oblique and right-hander Colin Selby will miss opening day with shoulder inflammation.

Holliday broke the bone in his hand on Feb. 6 during live batting practice, Elias said, and he will undergo surgery to have the bone removed Thursday in Los Angeles.

Elias said it’s a common baseball injury and happens to hitters frequently enough. As it turns out, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll also broke his hamate bone and will undergo surgery, ESPN reported Wednesday. New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is dealing with an injury to that bone, too.

“Hopefully his return is measured in weeks after” opening day, Elias said of Holliday.

Holliday was projected to be Baltimore’s starting second baseman, but now there will be a more open competition for that spot. One option is Westburg, who should be ready for opening day despite missing the start of Grapefruit League action. Blaze Alexander, whom the Orioles acquired in a trade one day before Holliday’s injury, is another option. So is Jeremiah Jackson, who impressed with his bat last year.

This could open a door to playing time at third base for Coby Mayo, too. Mayo primarily played first base last year, but he said he’s open to playing wherever Baltimore needs him, and he took reps at third base Wednesday.

Amid all the injuries last year, Holliday was perhaps the most consistently available player. The 22-year-old played 149 games and posted a .242 average with 17 home runs.

“He had a great offseason and comes in here early and was looking great, and it’s a freak thing. It happens,” manager Craig Albernaz said. “It just stinks it happened to Jackson. I just feel for Jackson. But his mindset right now is great. He’s going to get the surgery and go through the process of rehab and he’ll be ready to go.”

Selby, who impressed in limited action last year with a 3.21 ERA in 14 innings, was anticipated to be in the bullpen to begin the year. But his shoulder inflammation adds additional doubt to the bullpen mix, although Elias said he’s confident in the group.

Elias said he remains open to adding to the pitching staff, be it a starter or reliever. He also said an infield addition is possible, but that the internal options are “enough to assess for the situation we’re looking at. We’re comfortable there, but we’ll monitor outside.”

There are no issues in the recovery of right-hander Félix Bautista, Elias said. However, it remains to be seen whether the closer will be able to return this season from shoulder surgery. Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells, meanwhile, returned late last season from elbow injuries and they are fully healthy entering 2026.

Elias said there won’t be an “artificial” innings limit on Bradish, who threw 71 1/3 innings in the majors across 2024 and 2025. Those innings were strong, and Elias said Bradish is approaching this season “in the mindset of going out and pitching as much as he possibly can.”

Wells will begin his ramp-up as a starter, Elias said, because it’s not prudent to limit the number of rotation options early in camp. (Right-hander Chayce McDermott, though, will focus on a relief role.) Wells has been successful as both a reliever and starter in Baltimore, but Elias said it’s ideal to have at least eight and as many as 12 rotation candidates to guard against injury.

“You’re always out looking for more moves, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t confident in the group that’s in the building right now,” Elias said. “We did a lot this winter to improve the team. People are excited about that team. I think it’s a really talented group that’s going to make a great run here.”