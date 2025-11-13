LAS VEGAS — The Orioles are “unlikely” to hire a general manager in a position under president of baseball operations Mike Elias, but Baltimore’s front office underwent restructuring in other ways.

Part of the calculus, Elias said, is to increase the front office’s presence in player development discussions as the Orioles adapt to manager Craig Albernaz.

Although Elias received a promotion ahead of last season, he said it’s not likely for a general manager to be hired this winter due to “the calendar” being tight.

“That’s something that we’ll be able to utilize, whether it’s internally, externally, in the future with the title change I have now. But I don’t see something happening this offseason,” Elias said.

The other moves will change the way the front office operates.

In altering the role of Matt Blood, as he becomes the vice president of player and staff development, the Orioles envision more communication throughout all levels of the organization as Blood takes on a bigger role in the majors. He steps back from his role in the amateur draft. Will Robertson, who became the vice president of domestic scouting, will lead a group in charge of the draft.

Blood is “shifting focus to helping Albernaz build and manage the coaching staff and the player development environment at the major league level,” Elias said Wednesday at the GM meetings. “So Matt’s going to be consistently involved with player development across all areas of the organization.”

The impetus for such a transition stems from feedback Elias received last season that it would be beneficial to have front office members involved in player development meetings, he said.

“So I’m trying to free myself up more for that. So is Eve [Rosenbaum, assistant general manager]. Matt will be around, too, as well,” Elias said. “I think it will help us as we grow with a new coaching staff, having more consistent front office presence in that environment.”

Elias’ promotion became public in September. This month, owner David Rubenstein said the Orioles kept it quiet because Elias is “shy and doesn’t like to promote himself, so we didn’t make a big announcement about it.”

“But Mike deserves everything that he has received from the Orioles,” Rubenstein said. “He’s done a spectacular job, and we have great confidence in him for many, many years into the future.”

Elias offered a similar sentiment about the array of front office executives who received promotions this offseason, including Brendan Fournie, who became an assistant general manager.

“We had a down year this year,” Elias said, “but not because of the work these people are putting in.”

Even with a new title for Fournie, his responsibilities will largely remain the same. Fournie works closely with Rosenbaum and Elias on baseball economics, including transactions, contract negotiations and arbitration settlements.

The larger alterations come with Robertson’s role, which will see him lead draft operations for the first time. He won’t be alone. The Orioles have several advisers in that department, including newly added special assistant Danny Haas, who served as the Washington Nationals’ director of scouting. Haas previously worked for the Orioles as a scout.

“We’ve got a really strong team there, and it kind of frees Matt up to help me manage the major league environment, to continue to run player development,” Elias said.

As Elias spoke of ownership’s intentions to spend more in the free-agent market, he acknowledged the commitment of additional resources to expanding the front office. Elias said the Orioles had “a smaller baseball operations department, and it’s growing, but it continues to be one of the smaller ones in the league.”

Part of the reasoning for Elias’ title change is to open the possibility for a general manager, potentially luring an assistant elsewhere with a title promotion. Still, Elias said such a move is not imminent.

What is clear, however, is that the major league roster isn’t the only area the Orioles are supplementing.