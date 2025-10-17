A deal between the Los Angeles Rams and Orioles is peculiar enough as is.

But it includes an even more peculiar form of currency, which both football and baseball teams can appreciate: grass.

The Orioles, who rent Camden Yards from the state, sublet the ballpark to the Rams for the week. As part of that deal, the Camden Yards field will be resod before the 2026 season, according to Orioles spokesperson Jennifer Grondahl.

Full terms of the agreement were not revealed, however, so it’s unclear if the Rams are paying for the entire resodding — or if they’re paying the Orioles cash, as well.

The Los Angeles team is in Baltimore after beating the Ravens on Sunday and then electing to stay on the East Coast — practicing at Camden Yards — before a trip to London. The Maryland Stadium Authority approved the agreement between the teams.

M&T Bank Stadium was initially considered as a practice locale, but that could have left the field in poor condition for the Ravens’ Oct. 26 game against the Chicago Bears.

So this week the cleats of a full NFL roster — including the practice squad — ran routes and went through blocking drills on the Oriole Park outfield’s Kentucky bluegrass, extra wear and tear on an area typically reserved for three outfielders.

Each year some of the field’s grass is resodded, but this offseason’s field replacement will be much more comprehensive. The grass, and some of the sand beneath it, will be replaced. The infield dirt, however, will remain.

It marks the most substantial field work done since a full face-lift ahead of the 2023 season.

The new field will accompany a round of upgrades, including a new video board, to the stadium. The state is in the midst of spending more than $400 million to renovate the ballpark.

Camden Yards — which opened in 1992 to replace the multisport Memorial Stadium — has almost exclusively hosted baseball games in its 34-year history. More recently, the ballpark has seen concerts from music legends and, now, an NFL practice.

“Just want to thank the Baltimore Orioles,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters this week. “What an amazing opportunity, and really just how gracious they’ve been to offer up the opportunity to be able to use their facilities. It’s a really cool thing for our players.”