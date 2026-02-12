Fans of Major League Baseball’s streaming package of out-of-market games learned Tuesday what ESPN’s takeover means for them.

ESPN announced that MLB.TV will come at a slight discount for those who already have ESPN’s Unlimited plan, while those who don’t will pay the same price as previous seasons.

The MLB.TV price for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers will be $134.99 for this season, before renewing each season at the then-current price.

Those without an ESPN Unlimited plan can purchase MLB.TV for $149.99 — the same price as last season — with a free month of ESPN Unlimited included.

There also is a $29.99 per month option for MLB.TV, with new subscribers also eligible for a free month of ESPN Unlimited.

At the start of the season, MLB.TV subscribers in the U.S. will still be able to watch out-of-market games, MLB Big Inning and MLB Network on both ESPN and MLB digital platforms.

Those who subscribe to Spectrum, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Hulu Live TV and Verizon Fios have access to ESPN Unlimited subscription as a part of their TV plan. The rest, including cord-cutters, pay $29.25 per month for all of the ESPN networks.

The local in-market streaming products for 14 teams whose games are produced by MLB will be available on the MLB site and through the teams.

So far those teams are the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals.

The subscription price will remain $99.99 per season or $19.99 per month. Fans can bundle their club’s local package with the out-of-market package for $199.99 per season.

The Detroit Tigers are also having their games produced by MLB, but haven’t determined their in-market subscription offering yet.

The Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants also offer in-market streaming through MLB even though their games are on regional sports networks. Prices and packages for those six teams vary by market.

While multi-view, integrated stats, key plays and the home/away feed selections will still be available, the home and away radio feeds will not be on ESPN this season.

ESPN became the rights holder to MLB.TV as part of its new three-year agreement with MLB. The agreement includes 30 exclusive games, primarily on weeknights and in the summer months.

Baseball is the second league that has its out-of-market digital package available in the U.S. on ESPN’s platform. The NHL moved its package to ESPN in 2021.