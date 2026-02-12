The Banner will expand its sports coverage to include Washington, D.C., teams, Editor-in-Chief Audrey Cooper announced in an internal email to staff on Thursday.

Sports journalists will be added to the team of Banner sports reporters to provide beat coverage of the Nationals and Commanders as well as enterprise reporting across the region.

The move follows The Banner’s recent announcement that it will expand coverage this spring into Prince George’s County, a Washington-facing jurisdiction that is the second-most populous county in Maryland.

Banner Editor-in-Chief Audrey Cooper: