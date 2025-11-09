SOUTH BEND, Ind. — C.J. Carr threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns as No. 10 Notre Dame beat Navy 49-10 on a snowy Saturday night for its seventh consecutive victory.

Carr completed 13 of 16 passes, and Notre Dame (7-2) led 42-10 when he gave way to backup quarterback Kenny Minchey late in the third quarter.

Jeremiyah Love gained 94 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns. He scored on a stunning 48-yard run on which he went down but didn’t touch the turf, rolling off a defender and racing to the end zone after regaining his footing.

Aneyas Williams added a 54-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Navy (7-2) played without quarterback Blake Horvath after he was injured last week in a 31-17 loss to North Texas.

Braxton Woodson started in place of Horvath and gained 101 yards on 23 carries. He scored Navy’s lone TD on a 2-yard run that tied it at 7.

Navy entered the game leading the nation in rushing (317 yards a game). The Midshipmen gained 154 yards on the ground in the first half but were limited to 52 in the second.

The takeaway

Notre Dame: The Irish, No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, picked up style points with the dominating victory.

Navy: The Midshipmen will look to regroup after back-to-back losses.

Up next

Navy: Hosts USF next Saturday.

Notre Dame: At Pittsburgh next Saturday