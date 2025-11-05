Between 15,000 and 20,000 people are expected to descend on the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds this week as the Big East Soccer Championship returns alongside a youth tournament that will boost traffic in the area, organizers say.

It’ll be the fourth year in a row that the championship has been held in Boyds, one of the highest-trafficked weeks of the year at the SoccerPlex.

“It’s probably the best playing surface that our teams play on all year,” said Chris Schneider, Big East executive associate commissioner for sport administration and championships. “They do an incredible job of maintaining that field. ... It’s the perfect size venue for the event.”

In 2022, the Big East Conference decided to start playing its soccer championship on neutral fields instead of on college campuses. After a recommendation from Georgetown, the conference settled on the Maryland SoccerPlex, which has experience hosting not only youth tournaments but also MLS and NWSL games.

The Big East initially signed a three-year deal to host the men’s and women’s semifinals and finals, but it proved so successful that they extended the contract to 2027.

The conference now anticipates about 1,000 fans will attend its slate of games in the complex’s stadium, which has a capacity of 5,000. At the complex’s 23 other fields, approximately 400 teams will compete in the Bethesda Premier Cup U9-U12.

To ensure there’s enough parking for the Big East games, organizers have adjusted some youth game time slots and reconfigured intersections in the park to facilitate a more efficient flow of cars in and out of the complex. This includes blocking off an entrance and converting it into a two-lane exit at times.

“It’s just some logistical challenges that we have to get through, mainly that’s parking and traffic to make sure we’re getting people in and out of the fields efficiently and safely,” said Matt Libber, the executive director of the Maryland SoccerPlex. “We’re four years in with the Big East at this point, so it’s a well-oiled machine.”

The Big East Women’s Championship will begin on Thursday, with the University of Connecticut, the defending champion, facing Xavier in the first semifinal at 5 p.m., followed by Creighton and Georgetown at 7:30 pm. The championship game will be played at noon on Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids.

The men will play the semifinals on Nov. 13 and the championship on Nov. 16. The games are also on ESPN+.

By the end of the month, the SoccerPlex will have hosted 16 tournaments, including the National Collegiate Rugby Championship.