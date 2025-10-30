Zoe Cusack is ending her high school golf career on a high note.

The Churchill senior won the 3A/4A title at the Maryland State Championships on Wednesday. She shot a 72 in the first round on Monday and a 66 in the second round on Wednesday to finish the tournament 4 under par.

The win for Cusack tops off an impressive year that included a second-place finish at the Junior PGA Championships over the summer. That earned her a spot on the U.S. team at the Junior Ryder Cup last month. Cusack and the U.S. team beat the European team in the prestigious biennial competition.

“I feel really grateful to have opportunities like the Junior Ryder Cup,” she said last week. “It’s just given me more experience dealing with nerve-racking situations, pressure situations. I’m just lucky to be able to learn from all of those and improve for future tournaments.”

Cusack is committed to the University of Virginia.

Isabelle LeBlanc from Whitman was third, followed by Damascus’ Sady Shafie and Whitman’s Andie Greenberg. Poolesville’s Myra Pone finished fourth in the 2A/1A tournament.

In the boys 3A/4A competition, Whitman’s Alex Bruch finished second, followed by Walter Johnson’s Ryan Kim in third and Sherwood’s Evan Bonnett in fourth.

Churchill, the defending team champion, finished second, with Whitman third and Damascus fifth.