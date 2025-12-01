Maryland’s secretary of human services, Rafael López, pleaded guilty on Monday to driving under the influence as part of a deal that could result in no jail time and an eventual dismissal of the case.

López, 55, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and operating a vehicle while impaired following a traffic stop in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 18. A police officer described López as having “red, watery eyes” and with “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath.

The officer administered a breath test to López that resulted in a blood-alcohol content reading of .097, according to a police report.

In District of Columbia Superior Court on Monday, López pleaded guilty to DUI under an arrangement with prosecutors known as a deferred sentencing agreement.

Sentencing is delayed for 12 months, and during that time, López must complete 40 hours of community service, pay a $100 fine and not violate any laws. If he meets those terms, López will be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea and the prosecution will ask for the case to be dismissed.

If López does not meet the requirements, he faces a sentencing of up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

López said little during a brief court hearing on Monday, providing succinct answers to a series of questions from Judge Risa Berkower.

In a statement issued by a spokesperson, López said: “I have accepted responsibility and am accountable for my actions. On the advice of counsel, I will not comment further on legal proceedings at this time. I appreciate the support I have received from family, friends, and colleagues.”

Gov. Wes Moore’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

López has led the state Department of Human Services since March 2023. The department is responsible for social safety net programs, including foster care, child support, social services, and food and utility aid.