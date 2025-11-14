The federal government shutdown is over, but it’s going to take some time for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to get back on track.

More than 680,000 Marylanders — 40% of them children — rely on federally funded SNAP benefits to keep food on the table, with an average monthly benefit of $180.

During the shutdown, the federal government did not send money to states for November SNAP benefits, leading Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to pledge the state would pay half benefits with its own money.

Now that the shutdown has ended, the state is untangling the funding issues.

Here’s how that’s going to work, according to the state Department of Human Services:

SNAP customers who normally receive their benefits before the 18th of the month should receive half benefits on their normal day. They’ll receive the remaining half of their benefits on Nov. 18.

SNAP customers who normally receive benefits on the 18th of the month or later should expect to get their full benefits as usual.

Moore had committed up to $62 million from a state fund to pay for the half benefits.

At the time of Moore’s announcement on Nov. 3, a court had ordered President Donald Trump’s administration to use emergency funds to pay half benefits, which the administration continued to fight. Then the shutdown ended this week following votes in Congress.

Through Thursday, nearly $47 million in state funds had been spent on SNAP benefits reaching nearly 218,000 households, according to the state.

The state funding comes from the Fiscal Responsibility Fund, an account that collects money when certain tax revenues come in higher than expected. It had nearly $200 million available before it was tapped for food aid, Moore administration officials said.

Moore also previously announced $10 million in extra funding for food banks and pantries, which have seen increased demand due to SNAP uncertainty, federal job losses and federal workers going without pay.