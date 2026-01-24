It’s a rare snow day during the legislative session, which usually continues without breaks for 90 days. Lawmakers should be back in Annapolis Tuesday, where they’ll continue dealing with a budget shortfall, a hostile administration in the White House and more.
Here’s what we’re watching Monday, Jan. 26, Day 13 of 90:
- Snow day: Legislative leaders made the rare decision to close the General Assembly Monday because of the weather. Virtual hearings are still taking place as scheduled.
- Redistricting hearing bumped: An online public hearing on a new congressional map got pushed to Tuesday. The bill is getting fast-tracked in the House of Delegates as Gov. Wes Moore ramps up pressure on Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, who opposes the redistricting effort. Read more.
- Budget briefing: Key House and Senate committees will get a breakdown of Moore’s budget proposal. The governor pitched a plan last week that closes a $1.4 billion budget shortfall without new fees or taxes.
— Madeleine O’Neill
