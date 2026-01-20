Lawmakers are back in Annapolis for the annual 90-day legislative session, where they’ll take on a budget shortfall, a hostile administration in the White House and more.

Here’s what we’re watching today, Jan. 20:

🥞 The Banner’s third annual Inside the Legislative Session event kicks off this morning in Annapolis . Legislative leaders, agency heads and advocates will talk about the bills that will define the session in conversation with Banner reporters. Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk take the stage first.

. Legislative leaders, agency heads and advocates will talk about the bills that will define the session in conversation with Banner reporters. Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk take the stage first. 🚜 There’s a new caucus in town: The House’s new Rural Caucus launches today with its first-ever press conference. In a state where urban centers dominate the political conversation, lawmakers from rural parts of Maryland can sometimes feel sidelined. Peña-Melnyk pledged last month that her office would have “a direct relationship” with the new caucus.

The House’s new Rural Caucus launches today with its first-ever press conference. In a state where urban centers dominate the political conversation, lawmakers from rural parts of Maryland can sometimes feel sidelined. Peña-Melnyk pledged last month that her office would have “a direct relationship” with the new caucus. 👨🏾‍⚖️ A state litigation unit dedicated to suing the Trump administration has filed more than 50 lawsuits during its first year in existence. “Last year I told Marylanders I believed that chaos was coming from Washington,” Attorney General Anthony Brown told the press last week. “Well, chaos came, but our Federal Accountability Unit was ready.”

More on that later as we bring you live updates from the legislative session.

— Madeleine O’Neill