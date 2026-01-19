A new Maryland landmark could be coming to the National Harbor.

Sphere Entertainment, which operates the ball-shaped, immersive music and entertainment venue known as Sphere in Las Vegas, wants to develop its second U.S. location at the National Harbor.

Plans for a 6,000-seat capacity Sphere at the Prince George’s County site were announced Sunday by company and state and local officials. It would be smaller than the Las Vegas Sphere, which seats 17,600 people.

Governor Wes Moore said in a statement that bringing a Sphere venue to the National Harbor “will be one of the largest economic development projects in Prince George’s County history — proving once again our state is the best place in the country to bring dreams to life.”

The project would be funded through a combination of public and private funding, officials said in a joint news release. While the project’s total cost was not disclosed, at least $200 million would be from local, state and private incentives, they said.

The Las Vegas Sphere cost about $2.3 billion to build, but the one planned for National Harbor is smaller.

When open, Sphere National Harbor is expected to generate over $1 billion in economic impact annually, according to the news release. During construction, the sphere project would generate approximately 2,500 jobs and nearly double that once open.

The sphere project, according to Prince George’s County Executive Aisha N. Braveboy, is “an incredibly exciting moment” and “world-class win” for the county.

“I love winning for Prince George’s County,” Braveboy said in a statement.

The sphere would feature exterior and interior LED screens and immersive sound. Once completed, the venue would host concerts, original Sphere experiences and brand events year-round.

The company aims to establish a global network of sphere venues “across forward-looking cities,” said James L. Dolan, Sphere Entertainment’s chairman and CEO.

Sphere Entertainment’s inaugural structure is in Las Vegas, with another venue planned in Abu Dhabi.