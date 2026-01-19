Lawmakers are back in Annapolis for the annual 90-day legislative session, where they’ll take on a budget shortfall, a hostile administration in the White House and more.

Here’s what we’re watching on day 4 of 90:

💵 Gov. Wes Moore introduces his budget proposal this week. On Wednesday, we’ll learn how Moore plans to address a $1.4 billion budget hole without new taxes or fee hikes. Moore has pledged to address the deficit by finding savings, rather than raising revenues, and it seems that legislative leaders agree. Read more.

🗣️ Bill hearings start in earnest: The first few days of the session are for greeting colleagues and brushing off the cobwebs. This week, legislative committees will start holding bill hearings, which take up much of the session and can last for hours, depending on how many bills need to be heard. They’re an opportunity for advocates and members of the public to speak directly to lawmakers about the issues.

🧊 ICE bills coming up Thursday: A pair of bills designed to limit U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents’ power in Maryland are being heard in the Senate’s Judicial Proceedings Committee later this week. The measures would ban the use of face coverings by law enforcement and prohibit local enforcement agreements with ICE. Expect to hear opposition from law enforcement, including at least one Maryland sheriff, and lots of support from immigrant advocacy groups.

— Madeleine O’Neill