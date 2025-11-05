Maryland’s state government will sue President Donald Trump’s administration for blocking the planned FBI headquarters in Prince George’s County, according to multiple officials familiar with the plan.

A press conference is scheduled in Prince George’s County on Thursday afternoon, with the attorney general, governor, county executive and state and federal lawmakers planning to attend.

The FBI has sought a new headquarters to replace the aging J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, and Maryland won a lengthy process to land the new building. A new headquarters adjacent to the Greenbelt Metro station was expected to be the home base for thousands of jobs and generate economic impact in the county.

Maryland officials thought their victory was secure after the state prevailed over objections from Virginia, which also competed for the FBI, but Trump began to block the project after returning to the White House this year.

Trump has said he prefers the FBI to relocate to the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington instead of in the “liberal state of Maryland.”

Last week, a U.S. Senate committee voted to approve prospectuses from the U.S. General Services Administration that are a first step toward renovating the Reagan building to accommodate the FBI.

The FBI is currently housed in the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland, a Democrat and member of the committee, objected, saying the Reagan building does not meet security requirements put into place after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“Our national security should never be a partisan issue,” Alsobrooks said in a statement after the vote. “This President, and his enablers in the Senate, are letting their own politics come before the real security needs of our law enforcement officers.”

Maryland’s other U.S. senator, Democrat Chris Van Hollen, noted in a statement that the federal government went through a yearslong process to select Greenbelt.

“Yet today, after the Trump Administration has presented minimal planning and provided zero transparency, Republican members of the Environment and Public Works Committee approved on a party-line basis a prospectus with few details, no completed security plan, and an incomplete cost assessment,” Van Hollen said.

The Reagan building is home to government offices, private tenants and an events center. The U.S. Agency for International Development, which Trump shut down, had been housed in the building.

FBI Director Kash Patel has praised the potential move to the Reagan building, calling it a “cost-effective and resource-efficient way” for the bureau to carry out its mission.