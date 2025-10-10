Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is picking an experienced political strategist, Yaakov “Jake” Weissmann, to be his next budget secretary.

Weissmann has spent the last two years as a vice president at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Before that, he was a top administrator for Montgomery County’s government and spent 14 years as a staffer in the Maryland General Assembly.

Weissmann was chief of staff for two Democratic Senate presidents: current President Bill Ferguson of Baltimore and the late, longtime President Thomas V. Mike Miller, from Prince George’s County.

In that role, he forged valuable relationships across the political spectrum and had a hand in every major policy decision made by lawmakers.

“Jake Weissmann is an experienced public servant and one of the most effective policy minds in our state,” Moore, a Democrat, said in a statement Friday.

Yaakov “Jake” Weissmann, named by Gov. Wes Moore to be the state budget secretary. (University of Maryland Baltimore County)

Weissmann, in a statement released by the governor’s office, said he would work to honor the Moore administration’s “commitment to fiscal responsibility, even during deeply challenging times.”

Weissmann will replace Helene Grady, the budget secretary during Moore’s first three years in office. Grady will leave her post next week and Deputy Secretary Marc Nicole will briefly head the department before Weissmann joins the governor’s team on Oct. 22.

The state’s financial picture worsened each of the first three budget cycles of Moore’s tenure. Moore entered office in 2023 with a budget still fattened by coronavirus-era federal funds — with so much extra cash that he could set some aside for future education and transportation programs.

By the start of this year, the state faced a more than $3 billion gap between money coming in and planned spending, as COVID money dried up and the economy stagnated. Intense negotiations with top lawmakers led to a budget deal that included spending cuts and increased fees and taxes.

There’s hope around the State House that the next round of budget-writing won’t be as difficult. The latest revenue projections show the state can expect a slight decrease from what was expected. The financial picture will become more clear with another round of financial forecasting in December, ahead of the General Assembly’s next planned session in January.

Weissmann will serve as acting secretary until facing a Senate confirmation vote.

Senators quickly offered bipartisan praise for Weissmann.

Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat and Weissmann’s former boss, said in a statement that Weissmann brings “professionalism, integrity and dedication to public service” to the role.

“Jakes leadership, deep understanding of state government, and years of experience as Chief of Staff to me as Senate President have earned him respect of colleagues across Maryland,” Ferguson said in a statement. “His knowledge of the budget process and his commitment to sound fiscal management will serve our State well in this new role.”

Sen. Steve Hershey, the Senate’s Republican minority leader, praised Weissmann’s “commitment to honest dialogue and practical solutions” when he worked under Miller.

“Jake is a capable and respected public servant whose professionalism, steady demeanor, and command of the legislative process have earned him credibility across party lines,” Hershey said in a statement.

His appointment fills a key role in Moore’s administration, which has experienced significant turnover this year.

In addition to Grady’s departure as budget secretary, since January, Moore’s secretaries of commerce, health, appointments, juvenile services, veterans affairs and transportation have left the administration. Moore’s first chief of staff, Fagan Harris, will be replaced next week by Lester Davis, an experienced political staffer who was most recently with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.