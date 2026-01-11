For a year, small groups have taken to waving signs on the Interstate 695 overpass on Frederick Road in Catonsville to protest Trump administration actions and policies.

Jack MacConnell, a retired astronomer, said it wasn’t hard to get his buddies to come out last February to demonstrate. He simply wanted to do something because of the “anti-science and anti-medical stuff going on.”

MacConnell saw the biggest turnout yet Sunday when several groups organized on the bridge to protest and hold a vigil following the fatal shooting of Renee Good by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minnesota. Coalitions have been calling for “ICE Out for Good” events throughout the weekend. The groups included Indivisible, which was founded in response to Donald Trump’s election.

Baltimore protesters gathered at McKeldin Plaza on East Pratt Street on Thursday to march to the ICE field office in the George H. Fallon Federal Building.

By 11:30 a.m. in Catonsville on Sunday, dozens held signs that read “We will not be silenced,” “Fight Fascism” and “No one is safe unless everyone is safe” before listening to remarks from organizers and politicians.

Between the sounds of honking cars, Susan Radke, an organizer with Catonsville Indivisibles, said the group is preparing for ICE to be even more present in the neighborhood, where people have spotted agents on several occasions. A memorandum of understanding formalized cooperation between Baltimore County’s Department of Corrections and ICE in late 2024.

“We can’t stop protecting our neighbors,” Radke said.

Protesters hold signs along Frederick Road in Catonsville. (Wesley Lapointe for The Banner)

Amara Griffin holds a Palestine flag and a hand-painted sign reading “Power to the People” on the Frederick Road overpass above I-695. Griffin attends these protests almost every Sunday. (Wesley Lapointe for The Banner) Justin Pyle, a member of Conservatives Against Liberalism, was the sole counterprotester Sunday. (Wesley Lapointe for The Banner)

Radke also urged the crowd not to forget names such as Trayvon Martin and George Floyd.

Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka also spoke with demonstrators, encouraging them to keep up the fight.

“We have to come out strong, civil and thoughtful,” Patoka told the crowd.

Patoka has two bills addressing ICE practices headed to a work session Tuesday. One would prevent county employees, departments and agents from discriminating based on citizenship, nationality or immigration status. The other would establish an Office of Immigrant Affairs.

He’s hopeful the bills will reduce fear and address due process, “a foundation of our country,” he said.

Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka stands with demonstrators during the anti-ICE protest. (Wesley Lapointe for The Banner) Baltimore County Councilman Pat Young, right, waves at passersby. (Wesley Lapointe for The Banner)

Several of those protesting, including Angela McLean, a community activist in Catonsville, insisted they were not “domestic terrorists,” after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem characterized Good’s actions before her fatal shooting that way in public remarks on Wednesday.

McLean, who showed up to the protest with a Black Lives Matter flag and an American flag, has been coming out to the overpass since people started showing up a year ago. She believes, when no one protests, “everyone is silent.”

“We will not tolerate this anymore,” McLean added as she tried to hold back tears.

As someone blasted Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” over a speaker, demonstrators continued to encourage honks and chants from passing cars as strong, cold winds caused many to regrip and assemble their signs.

“It’s a small price to pay for democracy,” said Steve Byron, a nearby resident.