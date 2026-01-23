Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer endorsed his former campaign manager, Del. Adrian Boafo, to replace him as the representative for Maryland’s 5th Congressional District.

The Democratic congressman announced that he won’t seek another term from the constituents he has represented for more than four decades.

Hoyer’s gesture symbolizes a passing of the baton between political allies and from an older, white generation of Democrats to a younger, more diverse and progressive one.

“I have known Adrian for years,” Hoyer said in a statement released by Boafo’s campaign. “He is as warm as he is smart, as principled as he is pragmatic. He genuinely loves our community and our people.”

Boafo, 31, entered a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls running for the open House seat.

Hoyer, 86, hailed Boafo’s public service, his work on the congressman’s campaign and his ability to solve issues for his community.

“Adrian delivers results. He will continue to do so as the Congressman from Maryland’s Fifth District,” Hoyer said.

Boafo praised Hoyer’s “legacy of service and his ability to get things done” for constituents in Congress.

“His endorsement and his confidence in my ability to represent our home in Washington means the world to me,” he said in a statement.

Boafo has represented Prince George’s County in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2022. Before that he was a Bowie City Council member and served as mayor pro tem during his four-year term.

The solidly blue district he’ll compete to represent covers parts of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties and all of Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.

The winner will likely be determined in the June primary.

Hoyer will remain in the seat until his successor takes the oath in early January 2027.

The Southern Maryland politician winds down a storied and nearly 60-year career, during which he held key leadership positions in the Maryland General Assembly and in Congress.

He has represented parts of Prince George’s County as an elected official since 1967.