U.S. Rep Steny Hoyer, the longest-serving House Democrat and dean of Maryland’s federal delegation, announced his retirement from a decades-long career in Congress Thursday.

An emotional Hoyer took the podium on the floor of the U.S. House to say he would not seek another term, saying his long career has had more good times than bad.

“I make this decision with sadness, for I love this House,” he said.

The Southern Maryland politician steps down from a nearly 60-year career as an elected official, rising to key leadership positions in the Maryland General Assembly and in Congress.

Hoyer’s retirement opens a U.S. House seat at the top of an election year in a solidly blue district and as older members of the Democratic Party are ceding longheld power to a next generation of lawmakers.

During his career as a public servant, Hoyer held leadership positions in the state legislature and in Congress.

First elected to represent Prince George’s County in the Maryland state Senate in 1967. Hoyer rose to lead the chamber as Senate President at the age of 35.

In Congress, Hoyer served in a host of high-ranking leadership positions, rising to House Majority Leader under former Speaker, and Baltimore native, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and helped shepherd landmark legislation into law, such as the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Affordable Care Act, which gave millions of uninsured Americans access to a health care marketplace.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, announced her retirement last year, signaling a changing of the Democratic old guard and sparking questions about Hoyer’s future plans.