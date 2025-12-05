The Republican National Committee and the Maryland GOP are suing Maryland election officials, claiming the state has failed to properly maintain its voter rolls.

All four members of Maryland’s bipartisan State Board of Elections are named as defendants, along with Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis. Also named are members of the Howard and Montgomery county elections boards.

The plaintiffs are asking a judge to decide whether Maryland is adequately updating its voter rolls, claiming the state has failed to remove the names of deceased voters or people who have moved and are no longer eligible to vote in Maryland.

Lawsuits claiming inadequate recordkeeping as a reason to further probe voter rolls for fraud have been popping up across the country, including here in Maryland.

The RNC said they filed the lawsuit as part of a push for transparency and accuracy in state voter rolls. The RNC threatened the lawsuit in a July letter and gave DeMarinis 90 days to prove the state’s rolls were in compliance with the federal law.

“The State Board of Elections has failed to do its job,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters.

The Maryland GOP did not respond to a request for comment before publication.

The law firm hired by the RNC — Consovoy McCarthy — includes an elite band of GOP foot soldiers known for championing conservative causes and whose founder once served as Trump’s lawyer.

The Maryland State Board of Elections did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit before publication.

But DeMarinis has previously detailed how his team follows state and federal laws governing the removal of voters, saying they must ensure that people are not erroneously stripped of their vote.

In a separate but similarly themed lawsuit filed Monday, the Justice Department has asked a judge to order DeMarinis to hand over an electronic copy of Maryland’s voter rolls. Maryland is one of dozens of states that have received similar requests.

The Justice Department has indicated its intent to share the voter rolls with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to aid federal immigration investigations, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

DeMarinis previously asked the Justice Department what they planned with the data of millions of Maryland voters, writing that the state has “the right to know what the Department intends to do.”