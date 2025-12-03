The U.S. Department of Justice wants Maryland’s voter rolls and is suing the state elections administrator for not offering them up.

Maryland State Board of Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis has cited state and federal law in months of correspondence with Trump administration officials in his refusal to release the confidential records of millions of voters.

Maryland is one of dozens of states who have received such a request from the Justice Department. The Justice Department has indicated its intent to share the voter rolls with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to aid federal immigration investigations, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

On Monday, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against DeMarinis in his official capacity, asking a federal judge to order the release of the sensitive records containing voters’ addresses, driver’s license numbers, partial Social Security numbers, party affiliations and voting histories.

The lawsuit filed by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division says her boss, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, has “the sweeping power to obtain these records” by demanding them in writing from the records custodian, in this case DeMarinis.

Congress authorized the agency “to ensure that states have proper voter registration procedures and programs to maintain clean voter rolls containing only eligible voters in federal elections,” a Justice Department spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the data would be “screened for ineligible voters.”

DeMarinis and Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Under state law, Maryland’s voter rolls may only be used for electoral purposes. Portions of the voter registration lists are typically made available for purchase to candidates running for elected office. The rolls may not be used for investigative purposes, according to the board of elections.

In July, Justice Department officials wrote to DeMarinis requesting the state’s voter registration database. They also wanted the names of the election officials responsible for maintaining it and details on how the rolls were maintained.

DeMarinis wrote back more than once. His July 30 letter outlined the many steps governed by state and federal laws that he and his staff follow. As stewards of the state’s voter rolls, they must ensure that not one voter is mistakenly removed, he said.

“Maryland’s process errs on the side of removing any doubt in the cancellation before potentially disenfranchising a voter,” DeMarinis wrote.

He also informed them that, according to state law, voter rolls were only available for electoral purposes. To acquire a copy, they were welcome to fill out a form requiring them to state their purpose and submit their request for state approval.

DeMarinis directly asked “whether the voter registration list will be used for enforcement of immigration laws against Maryland residents.”

“Maryland voters have the right to know what the Department intends to do with the state’s voter registration list,” DeMarinis wrote.