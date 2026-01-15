Some Maryland congressional Democrats are joining an effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, saying her immigration enforcement tactics violate the Constitution and she’s enriching herself with her power.

House lawmakers have filed impeachment articles alleging Noem obstructed Congress by preventing it from conducting detention center oversight visits and violated the public trust by using excessive force during immigration operations, injuring and killing people.

Three of Maryland’s seven Democratic House members, Reps. Sarah Elfreth, April McClain Delaney and Kweisi Mfume, have co-signed the resolution. It’s unlikely it will move forward in a Republican-led House — only Democrats have signed on so far — but it signals where they stand.

The call for Noem’s removal follows a federal immigration officer in Minneapolis shooting and killing Renee Good, a 37-year-old wife and mother of three, on Jan. 7. Another Minneapolis man was shot during a confrontation with ICE on Wednesday night.

Protests demanding a stop to aggressive immigration arrests have erupted across the country, and violent confrontations captured on video have fueled public outrage.

Tricia McLaughin, DHS’ assistant secretary, criticized the effort in a statement.

“DHS is a law enforcement agency — enforcing the rule of law passed by Congress. If members don’t like the law, it is quite literally their job to change it.”

“Under Secretary Noem, DHS, and ICE have systematically violated the rights and privacy of Americans, terrorized our cities, and obstructed Congress. Real checks and balances are in order,” Elfreth posted on social media Wednesday.

Elfreth represents Anne Arundel and Howard counties and parts of Carroll County. Her comments came the same day local officials reported a spike in ICE activity in Annapolis.

Western Maryland Democrat McClain Delaney said Noem “has inflicted violence against our neighbors while showing blatant disregard for due process” and “targets states like Maryland that don’t share her political stripes.”

McClain Delaney will head to a hearing at the Minnesota State House on the surge of ICE activity in Minneapolis, according to a statement.

Noem’s actions “constitute a serious abuse of authority,” Mfume said in a statement.

“She has failed to lead and has lost the trust of everyday fair-minded Americans,” the Baltimore congressman said.

To impeach Noem, a majority of the House of Representatives would need to vote in favor of the charges. After a trial, two-thirds of senators would need to vote to convict to remove her from office.