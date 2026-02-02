Howard County has revoked a building permit for a private immigrant detention facility proposed in Elkridge that authorities say is intended for use by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The announcement by County Executive Calvin Ball came Monday afternoon, just hours before elected county officials are expected to take up emergency legislation aimed at blocking the project.

Revelation of the proposed detention center, located at 6522 Meadowridge Road, came Friday when Ball announced he would pursue emergency legislation aimed at banning permits for privately owned detention centers.

The property is owned by Genesis GSA Strategic One LLC, but a third-party company known as McKeever Services received the permit to renovate the space in August 2025. When asked about the monthslong gap between the permit award and the emergency legislation, Ball said the executive’s office doesn’t typically delve closely into such building permit matters.

“Now that we are aware of this information we are taking action,” he said.

Ball’s actions followed a county inspection of the Elkridge office building raised concerns, he said Friday. The project was previously unknown to most Howard County residents, about 22% of whom are foreign-born.

The emergency legislation requires sign off from the County Council in order for a public hearing to take place. Four of the five council members — Democrats Opel Jones, Christiana Rigby, Liz Walsh and Deb Jung — have agreed to co-sponsor the legislation, suggesting they likely will vote to allow the hearing to proceed. If approved, Ball said, the public will have an opportunity to give testimony on the bill at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

A rally in support of the emergency legislation is scheduled ahead of the Monday night vote to move the bill forward.

The Howard County bill comes days after the Department of Homeland Security bought a warehouse near Hagerstown to retrofit into an immigration detention center.

Baltimore Banner reporter Sara Ruberg contributed to this story.