U.S. Rep. Andy Harris was taken to the hospital Friday evening after experiencing dizziness, according to a spokesperson.

“Congressman Harris is nine days out from a hip surgery and, out of an abundance of caution, was taken to the emergency room for evaluation of an episode of dizziness,” according to spokesperson Anna Adamian.

The 68-year-old Republican represents Maryland’s 1st Congressional District, which includes the Eastern Shore, Harford County and portions of Baltimore County.

His state party’s convention was Friday evening in Towson, but it was not immediately clear if Harris was attending the event when he experienced dizziness. Harris’ wife, Nicole Beus Harris, serves as the Maryland GOP chairperson.

Maryland GOP spokesperson Adam Wood, who said he was at the event, declined to comment when reached by phone.

“We’re at a convention, and conventions are closed to press,” he said. “So I’m not going to comment on that.”

Harris, Maryland’s sole Republican in Congress, was selected to lead the influential House Freedom Caucus last year and inspired the creation of a similar alliance of Maryland General Assembly Republicans.

This article will be updated.