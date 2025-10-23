Gov. Wes Moore, during a Tuesday appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” seemed to agree with a host’s assertion that former President Joe Biden should have lessened former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s punishment for her federal perjury convictions.

As Moore spoke with popular radio hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy, the conversation turned to President Donald Trump’s willingness to protect his political supporters from legal consequences, or to pardon them when they’ve been convicted.

“It makes me feel like sometimes when the Democrats have a guy that went down for something that’s maybe not just, that we just leave our people hanging, or, I should say, they just leave their people hanging,” DJ Envy said, a little more than 20 minutes into the conversation.

Charlamagne tha God chimed in, “Yeah, we saw that with Marilyn Mosby.”

Upon hearing that remark, Moore turned to look at Charlamagne tha God, pointed and said: “Yeah, 100%.”

It’s not the first time Moore has been asked on “The Breakfast Club” whether Mosby should have been pardoned. In an October 2024 appearance he was asked directly whether Biden should pardon her, to which Moore said: “I can’t tell the president of the United States what to do.”

Mosby was Baltimore’s top prosecutor for eight years before a federal indictment in 2022 on perjury and mortgage fraud charges and a stubbornly high homicide rate derailed her political career. She campaigned for a presidential pardon in court, on social media and in media appearances — including on “The Breakfast Club.” Mosby argued she was the subject of a politically motivated prosecution and that the case was a sham.

Neither Mosby nor a spokesperson for Moore immediately returned a request for comment Wednesday.

Mosby was convicted of two counts of perjury in November 2023 and one count of mortgage fraud in 2024 and was sentenced to a year of home detention that same year. The mortgage fraud conviction has since been overturned, and the entire case is under review by an appeals court. Moore assumed office in January 2023.

Mosby had been a Democratic star in the making and some observers thought it was possible that Biden could pardon her on his way out of the White House.

But Biden didn’t. The U.S. attorney for Maryland at the time of her conviction was a Biden appointee, as was the judge who oversaw her initial case.

Moore, now a rising party star, has condemned the “weaponization” of the justice system, but he’d been silent about Mosby’s case until Tuesday. Mosby’s attorneys submitted a host of letters of support to the court ahead of her sentencing, none of which was from Moore.

Moore has not been shy about using his own pardon powers. In 2024 he issued a blanket pardon for convictions of simple possession of marijuana, an act he acknowledged during Tuesday’s “Breakfast Club” appearance.

“That was how we can utilize the power of the pardon in a way that actually supports the people in a way that actually helps to right some of these wrongs that have been taking place before,” Moore said.

The governor went on to talk about his dismay surrounding Trump’s decision to pardon those involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.